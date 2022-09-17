KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Maryville and St. Pius X in the same district, Friday night’s 34-27 loss for the Spoofhounds may not be the final time that they travel to Kansas City this season. However, coach Matt Webb made it very clear following the game that the Spoofhounds are going to have to show a lot of growth to earn that district championship rematch and come out on top this time.
“Another year, another year playing St. Pius and another year that they beat us in a close game,” Webb said after his team’s third-straight loss to the Warriors. “They are a really good football team. They have good players. They have good coaches. Their culture is better than ours. They are more mentally tough than us. Give all the credit to them. They made the plays and we did not.
“We did not do the things it takes to beat a team of that caliber in any phase — offense, defense or kicking, none.”
Penalties and special-teams mistakes plagued Maryville (2-2, 1-1 MEC) on a night where they seemed out of rhythm the entire game.
“It sucks,” Maryville senior captain Kort Watkins said. “They showed up. They played harder than we did. They wanted it more. That is what happens. We got to show up.”
The defenses set the tone early despite St. Pius X (4-0; 2-0 MEC) dominating the field-position battle with their first three drives starting beyond the 40 and Maryville’s first four starting inside the 15. Maryville got the first points of the game with just under seven minutes to play before half with an 11-play, 92-yard drive where fullback Cooper Loe was unstoppable and Drew Burns punched in a 3-yard touchdown.
“Being able to run it did feel good,” Burns said.
The lead was short-lived with Grant Redd returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
Maryville came back immediately with Loe ripping off a 7-yard run on first down and Derek Quinlin going deep to Delton Davis for a 64-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead.
After the Spoofhound defense forced a 3-and-out, Maryville had the chance to go up two scores, but a false start put them behind the chains and Quinlin threw an interception as he was being tackled.
“Good teams that win championships don’t commit the amount of penalties that we did tonight and we have to learn from that,” Webb said.
The Warriors capitalized on a short field and tied the game with 2:41 left.
Maryville answered right back with a 9-play, 90-yard touchdown drive capped with an 11-yard Quinlin-to-Burns touchdown with 27 seconds left. The extra point clanked off the upright and Maryville took a 20-13 lead into the half.
The Warriors began the second half with a fourth-down conversion to spark a 8-play, 63-yard touchdown drive where the extra point gave them a 21-20 lead.
A chop block for Maryville had the ensuing drive going backwards immediately and the Hounds had to punt the ball back and give the Warriors another short field. St. Pius X faced a third-and-15, but converted with a 41-yard touchdown pass. They missed the point after and the Warrior lead was 27-20.
“Fix mental mistakes, that is what we have to do,” Watkins said.
Maryville started the fourth quarter by getting back to what worked all night with Loe running up the middle. Loe capped an 11-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown to even the game at 27-27 with 7:40 left.
Watkins blocked a Warrior punt on the next drive and for the first time, Maryville started with a short field.
They immediately went backward with a holding penalty and a false start to give them second-and-27. The Hounds got to fourth-and-9, but an incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs.
The Warriors needed just four plays to go 69 yards with Larry Cascone running for the last 28 of it for a touchdown with 1:06 left.
Spoofhound senior Caden Stoecklein had a good kickoff return to the 39 as the Spoofhounds attempted a one-minute drill. Quinlin scrambled for 19 yards to get into Warriors territory. He ran for four more with 18 seconds left then found Stoecklein for a 30-yard gain to set up a final play from the 12-yard line with eight seconds left.
Quinlin rolled to his right, but as he set up to throw, was driven into the ground for a sack. The Spoofhound star quarterback was injured on the play as Warrior players celebrated around him.
“No excuses,” Burns said. “They are a good football team. They were more mentally tough than us. They executed better. They wanted it more. We have to have a good few weeks and we will see them in districts.”
The Hounds will attempt to bounce back next week with a trip to Cameron.
“What I want to see is — let’s learn from this,” Webb said. “We can sit here and say that we need to do this better, but it’s not just on the field. We need to grow up. We need to mature as a team. We need to have our culture in the right direction.
“I need to see our team develop. If we play our cards right, we will see these guys later on in the season with Class 3, District 8, but right now, that team is going to beat us again.”