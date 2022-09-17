22-09-22 MHSFB DQ.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville quarterback Derek Quinlin scans the field on Friday night against St. Pius X in Kansas City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Maryville and St. Pius X in the same district, Friday night’s 34-27 loss for the Spoofhounds may not be the final time that they travel to Kansas City this season. However, coach Matt Webb made it very clear following the game that the Spoofhounds are going to have to show a lot of growth to earn that district championship rematch and come out on top this time.

“Another year, another year playing St. Pius and another year that they beat us in a close game,” Webb said after his team’s third-straight loss to the Warriors. “They are a really good football team. They have good players. They have good coaches. Their culture is better than ours. They are more mentally tough than us. Give all the credit to them. They made the plays and we did not.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags