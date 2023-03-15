23-03-16 Champ Weick3.jpg
Buy Now

Minnesota-Duluth coach Justin Wieck celebrates after cutting down the net on Tuesday night at Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Emporia State coach Craig Doty summed it up after the Hornets’ semifinal game against Drew Blair and Minnesota-Duluth. When Blair went down in a heap in the quarterfinals, Doty thought he’d be done for the tournament.

With 29 points against Emporia State. Blair showed that he was far from done. And on Tuesday, Blair doubled down on that with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags