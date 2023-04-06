FOREST CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley didn’t need many runs Thursday night in Forest City. Wyatt Miller held the South Holt Knights to three hits in Platte Valley’s 5-2 win, extending their winning streak to five games.
“It’s always fun to have a pitcher’s duel because if it’s a close game, we’re always having fun,” Miller said. “We love close games, because winning by 10 isn’t always fun. It’s fun when you’re hitting the ball, but it’s not as fun as these close games.”
South Holt starter Hayes Weller gave Platte Valley fits for most of the afternoon, but Platte Valley found ways to get on base throughout the game. Weller forced a ground out and then a strikeout to start the game before a two-out single from Memphis Bliley.
Jayce Jackson opened the bottom of the first with an infield single for the Knights. But just like Weller before him, Wyatt Miller limited them to just the one hit, striking out the next batter and forcing two-straight pop ups to Bliley.
Platte Valley inched a little closer to its first run in the second inning, starting with a one-out single from Brandon McQueen. Weller then struck out Justin Miller before walking Tucker Klamm. Weller again escaped with no damage, striking out Trevor Weir to end the inning.
South Holt started the bottom of the second with a walk. Wyatt Miller settled in from there, striking out the next two batters.
Platte Valley broke through in the top of the third as the lineup saw Weller for the second time. Alex Mattson got the offense going with a one-out double, but a strikeout of Bliley put Platte Valley in danger of stranding runners.
Wyatt Miller kept the inning alive with a walk, allowing Landon Wiederholt to drive in the game’s first run with a single to center field. Weller then walked Brandon McQueen and then allowed a two-run double to Justin Miller.
“Even though the top of the lineup struggled a little bit, the bottom is still there and there to help,” Justin Miller said.
The Knights went down in order in the bottom of the fourth, but found better contact from the box. Sophomore Cole Medsker had the hardest hit of the inning, sending Lane Acklin to the center-field fence for a long out.
Platte Valley added a run in the top of the fifth. Wyatt Miller popped out to center field to open the frame, but an error by the South Holt shortstop allowed Wiederholt to reach with one out in the inning.
McQueen grounded out to shortstop, putting Platte Valley back in the position of having runners on with two outs. Justin Miller came through again just as he did in the third, driving in Wiederholt with a single to left field.
“I just had confidence going up to the plate, even after striking out earlier in the game,” Justin Miller said. “You have to have confidence going back up and not let striking out get to your head.”
Weller threw 96 pitches over five innings for the Knights. The sophomore allowed five hits, three earned runs, and struck out nine.
“23, their lefty, threw a heck of a game,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “He kind of surprised us a little bit, but I think once we started seeing more pitches, we saw better at-bats.”
South Holt’s two runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Wyatt Miller started the inning with a walk, then struck out the second batter of the inning. After missing a homerun in the fourth to center field, Medsker drove in the Knights’ only runs with a two-run homerun over the left field fence.
“They’re the first runs I’ve given up this year,” Wyatt Miller said. “It bothered me a little, but I just had to laugh it off and get the next guy.”
Wyatt Miller gave way to McQueen in the seventh inning. Miller threw 86 pitches, allowed three hits, and struck out 10 over six innings of work.
Platte Valley will be off for a week before traveling to DeKalb next Thursday. The Tigers are 0-4 this season and have allowed 77 runs in those four games.
“I wouldn’t say it’s good to have these games, but it’s nice to have a wakeup call,” Dyer said. “If our bats aren’t going, then we’ll have pitching and defense behind us. Wyatt pitched a heck of a game and was begging to go in the seventh, but I tend to be a little more careful with pitch counts early in the year.”