FOREST CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley didn’t need many runs Thursday night in Forest City. Wyatt Miller held the South Holt Knights to three hits in Platte Valley’s 5-2 win, extending their winning streak to five games.

“It’s always fun to have a pitcher’s duel because if it’s a close game, we’re always having fun,” Miller said. “We love close games, because winning by 10 isn’t always fun. It’s fun when you’re hitting the ball, but it’s not as fun as these close games.”

