MARYVILLE, Mo. — When the season began, Northwest Missouri State did not have many question marks on its roster after a phenomenal spring season which saw the team reach the MIAA championship match.
The lone area which didn't seem completely settled down was at middle hitter where the team graduated Morgan Lewis and Bethany Elkins. The Bearcats had transitioned Rachel Sturdevant into that spot, but still had some open rotations which needed filled, but freshman Abby Brunssen stepped up to the point where she became an All-MIAA selection alongside Sturdevant and recently freshman Avery Kemp has gotten her opportunity to break out as well.
“I think this new class has really added a lot of character to our team,” Sturdevant said. “They are super fun. Avery coming in, being one of the starting middles is huge for us.”
Before the month of November, Kemp's season-high for kills had been six. She has eclipsed that mark in all six November matches and had double-digit kills in five of them. On Tuesday, she matched her career-high with 11 against Fort Hays State in the MIAA quarterfinals.
“When we play teams like Hays, it is really important to stick to the fundamentals and to make sure we do everything we can to be level-headed,” Kemp said.
The Bearcats rolled to a sweep over the Tigers game scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-20.
“We talked beforehand and we said that this game really sets the tone for the MIAA Tournament,” Sturdevant said. “From here, we just work together as a team and hopefully we go all the way.”
Sturdevant, playing her final season in a Bearcat uniform, led the team in kills with 12 and blocks with three.
MIAA Freshman of the Year Payton Kirchhoefer joined her two middle hitters in double figures for kills with 11.
Woerth credited setter Alyssa Rezac with keeping the offense humming all evening. The sophomore had 41 assists.
“Our setters do a great job setting them and getting them going from that standpoint,” Woerth said. “Our middles work unbelievably hard. They are pushing each other every single day so it doesn't surprise me that they have grown.”
Hannah Koechl had 25 digs while Kelsey Havel had 20.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kirchhoefer, Rezac and Havel were named to the First Team All-MIAA. Jaden Ferguson, Sturdevant and Koechl made Second Team while Brunssen was honorable mention.
“Good things come to those who work hard,” Woerth said. “I think you are seeing the end result of that with what you see from us. It is really all up to them, their commitment level and what they put in.”
Sweeps were the theme of the MIAA quarterfinals as Central Missouri swept Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney swept Central Oklahoma and Washburn swept Pittsburg State.
That means the top-4 seeds in the MIAA will descend on Warrensburg this weekend to determine a conference champion. In the latest AVCA poll, Central Missouri is third nationally, Northwest is fourth, Washburn is fifth and Kearney is 12th.
“For my senior year, this is unbelievable,” Sturdevant said. “From whenever I was a freshman coming in, our team has just gotten better each year I've been here. It has been a blessing to be a part of this program for four years.”
On Friday, top-seeded Central Missouri plays fourth-seeded Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m. Followed by second-seeded Northwest and third-seeded Washburn at 8:30 p.m. The championship match is Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I think we have a 'we are going to go out and kill it' mentality,” Sturdevant said. “We have nothing to lose against Washburn. … I think the note that we left on Saturday, sweeping them, is a really good mindset for us going into Friday.”
Northwest has had success against Washburn this season — winning both regular-season matchups including a sweep on Saturday in Topeka.
“It is really hard to beat a team three times, especially Washburn, but every time we play them, we are hungrier and hungrier to get that win,” Kemp said.