MARYVILLE, Mo. — Being the high-point scorer is an impressive enough feat already, doing it as a distance runner is even more of an accomplishment considering the literal miles required. Northwest Missouri State junior Caroline Cunningham pulled off that rare feat at this weekend’s MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships competing in the mile, 3,000-meters and 5,000 meters. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native finished in the top four in each event.
“I was not expecting this, so I’m rather speechless right now,” Cunningham said. “It is really uncommon for distance runners to get this award.”
After taking second in the 5,000-meter run on Friday, Cunningham defended her MIAA Indoor title in the mile with a new conference record with a 4:53.54.
“That was a huge PR for me and a crazy race,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham capped her weekend with the 3,000-meter run where she finished fourth. Upon finishing that race and clinching the high-point scorer award, Cunningham made sure she was the first to greet teammate Amber Owens after she ran a personal best and took sixth in the event.
“Goodness sakes, what she did was unbelievable,” Northwest coach Brandon Masters said of Cunningham.
Cunningham helped the Bearcat women’s team take second as a team, only behind Pittsburg State, who swept the men’s and women’s team titles.
“This team has got a lot of heart and we are really ready to compete for each other,” Cunningham said.
The Bearcats had to overcome adversity to do so as freshman standout Luisarys Toledo has the third-fastest time in the nation this season in the 400 meters. Toledo set a Bearcat record for points in a pentathlon on Friday with 3,872 points and won the MIAA title.
“I felt really good,” Toledo said.
Worth County product Anna Gladstone was seventh in the event.
“It just really set the tone for the weekend,” Masters said of the pentathlon. “It was really fun.”
Toledo, a native of Valencia, Venezuela, injured her hamstring, however, and had to sit out the rest of the meet including the 400 meters where she was favored.
“Lucy is awesome,” Masters said. “She is a fighter. If we had a healthy Lucy and she is able to do a few more events, maybe the women are even higher. We will get her healthy for the national championships.”
Without Toledo, the Bearcats needed someone to step up in the 400 and sophomore Tiffany Hughey delivered. She posted a personal-best and the third-fastest time in program history to capture third-place and podium spot.
“Just telling myself that I am strong enough,” Hughey said of her mindset. “I’m just as strong as my competition. It is a big meet, just leave it all out on the track.”
Teammate Chloe Saenz took sixth in the 400 meters.
Hughey finished her meet with the 4x400-meter relay where the team was again missing Toledo, but 800-meter standout Bailey Blake subbed in alongside Saenz, Jaedy Commins and Hughey.
Behind a blistering split by Hughley, the team broke the school record in the event and placed second in the MIAA.
“This year, I just knew that we had enough girls that could step up,” Hughey said. “In past years, we have had somebody that was carrying the team. This time, everybody is strong enough. We just went out there and we did that.”
Other top finishes on the track included Blake taking third in the 800 meters and Ally Hammond taking fourth in both the 60 meters and 60-meter hurdles. Kaylee Harp and Commins were sixth and seventh in the 600-yard dash.
“Pretty much, almost everyone PR’ed and that just kept the energy going up and up,” Hughey said.
Haley Luna, Alyna Thibault, Harp and Commins took third in the distance medley relay.
In the field events, sophomore Jada Shanklin led the way as the MIAA champion in the high jump. Masters believes Shanklin can make some noise at the National Championship meet in two weeks at Pittsburg State.
“Jada is off the charts right now,” Masters said. “Most consistent high jumper in the country. She is just amazing. She was popping yesterday and it was fun to see her let loose and have a little fun. First MIAA championship for her and maybe not the last championship. That girl can win a national title too. She is that good.”
Randi Overkamp and Kyah Luhring finished sixth and seventh in the long jump while Quinn Weakly was eighth in the shot put.
“The women are such fighters,” Masters said. “They want it. They came out and competed hard. They got the points we needed plus some.”
MEN
The highlight of the weekend for the Bearcat men came on Saturday when Jake Norris, Prince Griffin, Tucker Dahle and Reece Smith won the distance medley relay.
“They came out and performed,” Masters said.
Smith added a second-place finish in the 3,000 meters while Blake Morgan was second in the high jump. The 600-yard dash was another highlight for the men who saw R.J. Williams take second and Federico Crisci finish third.
Joel Dos Santos, Williams, Crisci and Griffin took fifth in the 4x400-meter relay. Dos Santos was seventh in the 60-meter dash and the long jump. Griffin was seventh in the 400-meter dash.
Enrico Cavagna took seventh in the 200-meter dash and Norris was eighth in the mile. Oscar Campos finished seventh in the heptathlon.
The men finished sixth as a team.
“We are a little bit rebuilding right now, but the men were awesome,” Masters said.