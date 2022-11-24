Washburn WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Lora Westling knows what the pinnacle of Division-II basketball can look like at Washburn. As a player, she helped lead Washburn to national championship as a senior in 2005.

Westling has spent the time since then rising through the coaching ranks. She spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Western Colorado where she guided them to them to the first two NCAA Tournament berths in program history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags