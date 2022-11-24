Lora Westling knows what the pinnacle of Division-II basketball can look like at Washburn. As a player, she helped lead Washburn to national championship as a senior in 2005.
Westling has spent the time since then rising through the coaching ranks. She spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Western Colorado where she guided them to them to the first two NCAA Tournament berths in program history.
Junior guard Aubree Dewey has stepped into a starting role this season after primarily playing a bench role last season. She is leading the team in scoring and assists with 10.8 and 3.8 respectively through four games.
Freshman Natalia Figueroa — from Madrid, Spain — has filled another starting guard spot and is averaging 7.8 points per game.
Senior Macy Doebele is the veteran for the Ichabods with 49 career starts and has made all four starts this season while averaging 6.3 points and six rebounds.
Four different players have split time in the other two starting spots.
Junior McKenzie Gamble went from a bench role in the first two games to back as a starter — a role she’s had the last two years. She is second on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game with a 44 percent 3-point percentage.
Freshman guard Gabi Artis started the first two games of the season and averaged eight points per game before missing the two most recent games.
The minutes at the five have been split between 6-foot-3 Emma Chapman, who is averaging 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and 5-foot-10 Lauren Cassaday, averaging two points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
The Ichabods open conference play on Monday at Northeastern State before hosting Emporia State the following Saturday.
Media Day Quotable:
“Everything is a lot different that it was in my time at Washburn (as a player). I try not to bring up the good old days — instead, Washburn is such a special place because of the people and so many are still there so we really lean on that connection and that pride that the university has in its athletic programs, especially basketball, to do that for us. If I am talking about the myself, we aren’t doing it right. I’ve been fortunate to have some great teammates with banners in the gym that still come around the gym and really influence our student-athletes in a great way.”