Rogers State
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

With nine new players entering the program this season, Rogers State coach Kyle Bent knew he’d have to lean heavily on returners Bailey Kliewer and Jordan Lewis to begin the season.

Kliewer and Lewis have delivered even if it hasn’t resulted on the Hillcats getting that first win yet in an 0-4 start.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags