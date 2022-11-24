With nine new players entering the program this season, Rogers State coach Kyle Bent knew he’d have to lean heavily on returners Bailey Kliewer and Jordan Lewis to begin the season.
Kliewer and Lewis have delivered even if it hasn’t resulted on the Hillcats getting that first win yet in an 0-4 start.
Kliewer has done a little bit of everything for her team so far. The 5-foot-10 forward leads the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game, rebounding at 6.8 per game and 3-point percentage at 38 percent.
Lewis has provided Kliewer with a backcourt compliment. The 5-foot-9 guard from Detroit is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
The problem for the Hillcats has been finding other constent scorers with no one else on the team averaging more than five points a night.
Freshman guard Tangee Gagau is that weapon who has averaged five points per game this season. The 5-foot-7 guard had nine points against Northern State.
Kamryn Estell, a 6-foot-1 junior, gives Bent an option to play bigger. She had 10 points and nine rebounds in a loss to McKendree.
Trinity Jackson is another forward in the rotation. She also rebounded well against McKendree with 10.
Three veterans have split the starts at the other guard spot with senior Fredrionna Adams getting two starts and senior Alyche Brown and junior Sydney Ellis each getting one start.
Freshman guard Kaya Goldsby hasn’t started yet, but is third on the team in minutes and had four steals against McKendree.
Rogers State will open MIAA play next Thursday with a long road trip to Nebraska-Kearney before going to Fort Hays State the following Saturday. The MIAA home opener is December 8 against Emporia State.
Media Day Quotable:
“Alyche Brown, who is here today, she has been here since she was a freshman. Bailey Kliewer as well and Jordan Lewis who is also here this afternoon — they have done a good job of trying to tell all the new faces, hey, this is how we do things, this is what to expect. Just, not necessarily ground rules, but just expectations to try to pull them along into this culture that we have developed over the past few seasons. ... Everybody has done a good job. They’ve pulled their own weight and now we just have to make strides on the floor.”