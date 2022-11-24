The extra years of eligibility granted by the NCAA have allowed MIAA fans to get to know opposing players around the legue better than they usually would and one sight that fans across the MIAA have become very familiar with is Tristan Gegg in a Pittsburg State uniform.
Gegg, a 3-time All-MIAA performer, is returning for her fifth year in Pittsburg. She averaged 17.3 points per game last season and shot 38 percent from behind the arc.
In a 3-1 start for the Gorillas this season, Gegg has picked up right where she left off with a 16.8 scoring average while hitting 44 percent of her 3-pointers.
The other starter that Pittsburg State is returning is fifth-year senior Erin Davis. The guard scored 13 points in a 69-66 win over Southwestern Oklahoma when Gegg was limited to six points.
Karenna Gerber anchors the post position for the Gorillas. The sophomore didn’t start last season, but did play signicant minutes off the bench last season. She is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds through four games.
Freshman Harper Schreiner has stepped into the point guard role and has flirted with several triple-double opportunities. In her first four games, she is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Sophomore guard Grace Pyle is coming off an injury last season and turned in 21 points against Rockhurst and 17 points against Southwestern Oklahoma earlier this season. She is also averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.
Sydney Holmes, Jenna Shipley, Savannah Campbell and Alba Lozano Davila have led the the Gorilla bench so far this season.
Pittsburg State opens with 3-straight home MIAA games with Lincoln on Monday, Missouri Western on Thursday and Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.
Media Day Quotable:
“There is a level of comfort, especially for coaches that are calling plays and having players that can put the ball in the hole. I think that is a big piece of what Tristan can do, as you mentioned. So that is always comforting. It is something that we obviously expect from her again. We expect her free-throw shooting to be consistent as it has been throughout the years and we also expect her to give everything that she has got every day. It is a fifth year, it is an extra year due to the COVID situation that they get that bonus year, so I hope that she makes the most of it every day.”