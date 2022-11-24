Northeastern State has managed to open the season fast with two blowout victories on their home floor over Kansas Christian and Oklahoma Baptist.
With just one returning starter from last season in Ashton Hackler, the fast start has been promising for coach Fala Suiaunoa’s squad.
Hackler, a 6-foot sophomore wing has led the strong start with 20 points and five rebounds against Kansas Christian and 16 points and eight rebounds against Oklahoma Baptist.
Another returner, 5-foot-11 forward Courtney Lee, has also helped the fast start with 11 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas Christian and 21 points and five rebounds against Oklahoma Baptist.
Junior point guard Aubrey Brown has done a good job through two games of getting the ball to her playmakers with 10 assists and three turnovers to go with a 9.5 scoring average.
Junior Tess Talo Tomokino gives the team another distributor in the starting lineup. She has eight assists in the two games while averaging 7.5 points per game.
The starting lineup is rounded out by 6-foot-3 center Jaylee Kindred who is averaging seven rebounds a game and 5.5 points through these first two.
Sophomore guard Hayley Flores didn’t play against Oklahoma Baptist, but showed a valuable skillset against Kansas Christian — knocking down 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Mika Scott is 5-foot-10 freshman who is earning minutes early and had 12 points against Kansas Christian.
Bri Wietelman and Patrycja Pawlata are other players who Suiaunoa has utilized off her bench in the first two games.
Northeastern State opens the conference season on Monday by hosting Washburn. They hit the road next Thursday and Saturday with trips to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.
“We are really young. We don’t have any seniors this year so we have been really excited about the youthfulness and the energy that has been created this preseason with our team. It has been player led and it has been exciting and fun. ... I think it is going to be important for us to grow up. Of course, in this league, there are no gimmes, so you have to really get in there. I think with our youthfulness comes a little blindness. My kids play really hard. We are not going to give in and we are not going to give up.”