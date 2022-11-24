In a basketball world that is becoming increasingly guard-oriented, the Newman Jets are building the foundation of this year’s team around their 6-foot senior center Brittney Ho.
Ho leads the Jets in scoring through three games this season with a 19.7 scoring average and six rebounds per game.
Sophomore guard Lauryn Dubbert has emerged early this season as the second part of that 1-2 puched with 14 points per game so far including a 24-point outburst against Wayne State where she hit 4-of-5 three pointers.
Maddie Spagnola is a graduate transfer who has stepped in as the Jets’ point guard and excelled early. She is averaging 9.7 points this season, including an 18-point showing against Wayne State where she made 2-of-3 three pointers. The 5-foot-5 guard also had seven assists in that game.
Senior Carissa Beck gives the team experience on the wing after starting all 28 games last season. She scored 12 points in a win over Oklahoma Christian.
The other starting spot belongs to transfer Amiya Josey who had eight points against Wayne State.
The bench has been led by Valerija Lioukina, Kyra Grimshaw and Monica Redondo. Lioukina is a freshman from Latvia and at 6-foot-1, she allows Ho to not have to play the entire game. Redondo is a freshman from Spain and had eight points against Wayne State.
Grinshaw had 11 points against Oklahoma Christian.
Newman opens the MIAA slate on the road with a game on December 1 at Lincoln and December 3 at Central Missouri.
Media Day Quotable:
“We are very new. It is a very different roster than it was last year — 12 newcomers, seven returners. And we are trying to go through a process right now of getting everybody on the same page terminology wise and system wise has been the focus of our preseason and our fall. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of room to grow, but we are really, really excited about what the roster looks like and how it is shaping up. ... Time will tell. A lot to learn and a lot to grow though, but (I’m) excited about where we are headed.”