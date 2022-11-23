Two seasons ago, Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball captured its first MIAA championship trophy by winning the tournament in Kansas City. Two years later, the three leading scorers and a majority of that team’s core return for one last season season in Kearney and the Lopers appear poised to make a run at more history and compete for the team’s first MIAA regular-season championship.
The frontcourt has the most experience for the Lopers with graduate student Elisa Backes leading the way after leading the team in scoring the last two seasons.
Backes is a multi-dimensisional threat. The 6-foot-2 forward lead the Lopers with 14 3-pointers through six games and is averaging 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool surround Backes at the forward spots and do a lot of the dirty work for the team. Kirsch averaged nine rebounds per game last season and is averaging 5.8 this season. She is scoring 10.7 points per game this season.
McCool is leading the team in rebounding this season with 6.7 per game — in addition to 9.8 points per game.
The Lopers are loaded with depth up front too with Brooke Carlson and Maegan Holt coming off the bench to begin this season, but being full-time starters in the past. Both are fifth-year players who give the team added size when they come into the game.
The backcourt is where the Lopers are younger, but not by much with two juniors starting in the backcourt.
Trinity Law returns as the 2-guard after starting 26 games last season. She is averaging 8.8 points per game this season.
The lone starter that Nebraska-Kearney replaces is point guard Haley Simental, but junior Sarah Schmidt steps in after starting seven games last season. She is leading the team through six games with 3.2 assists per game.
The Lopers open conference play on December 1 against Rogers State in Kearney.
Media Day Quotable:
“They are a group that has been in our program all five years and I just want to give them a shoutout real quick. I know there is so much conversation all the time about transfers and so much conversation about the transfer portal and all the things that go on in the transfer portal, but we have a unique group. ... They have invested a ton in over program.”