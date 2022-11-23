UNK WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Two seasons ago, Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball captured its first MIAA championship trophy by winning the tournament in Kansas City. Two years later, the three leading scorers and a majority of that team’s core return for one last season season in Kearney and the Lopers appear poised to make a run at more history and compete for the team’s first MIAA regular-season championship.

The frontcourt has the most experience for the Lopers with graduate student Elisa Backes leading the way after leading the team in scoring the last two seasons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags