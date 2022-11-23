It is not a normal thing for a team which made the Elite Eight the previous season and returns four starters to be picked fifth in a conference preseason poll, but that says more about the depth of the MIAA than it does anything about the talent on the Griffon roster.
Before their magical run to the Elite Eight, the Griffons did finish fifth in the MIAA last year.
The Griffons lose leading scorer Corbyn Cunningham off last season’s roster, but return two experienced weapons on the wing who were right on her heels scoring wise.
Connie Clark was an All-MIAA Second Team selection last year and through six games this season, only appears to have grown her game even further. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and three steals per game this season.
Junior wing Brionna Budgetts adds much-needed shooting to a starting lineup where only she has made more than two 3-pointers this season. Budgetts shot 35 percent from behind the arc last season and is shooting 41 percent this year.
Budgetts is averaging 17.3 points per game this season.
Camille Evans returns as a starting point guard with a unique skillset. Despite not having a reliable jump shot, Evans has used her speed to get downhille on defenses. She is averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.
Jordan Cunningham returns to a starting role on the wing and is averaging 5.7 points per game.
Mary Fultz has replaced Corbyn Cunningham in the post and is off to a strong start with six points and 2.5 rebounds.
Cleao Murray is a key piece off the bench to provide some spacing for Western’s attack-oriented players.
The Griffons open MIAA play at Pittsburg State next Thursday.
Media Day Quotable:
“Any time that you have success, it helps. You get the taste of what that’s like, what it takes, what that felt like, how much fun it was. But what it doesn’t do is start you at an advantage. They know they have to do the work, but what I have seen from our team is more kids in the gym, more shots going up, pick-up I hear is at a higher level. Not one day so far have I been upset with things they can control — their effort, their attitude. We talk about attitude, effort and action, and we are seeing those three things in play. Action is always the last to come into culture. You can say you want to do big things, but are you putting in the time and are you committed? And we’ve seen that from our team. I think they understand that everything is earned.”