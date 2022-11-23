MoSo WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

After a 9-14 season in 2020-2021, the Missouri Southern Lions broke out with a 24-7 regular season and a 19-3 MIAA season to tie for the conference title after being picked ninth in the preseason.

The Lions return four starters from last season with the headliner being sophomore point guard Lacy Stokes who averaged 19.7 points per game as a freshman and was named the MIAA Player of the Year. Through five games — all wins — Stokes is averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

