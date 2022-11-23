After a 9-14 season in 2020-2021, the Missouri Southern Lions broke out with a 24-7 regular season and a 19-3 MIAA season to tie for the conference title after being picked ninth in the preseason.
The Lions return four starters from last season with the headliner being sophomore point guard Lacy Stokes who averaged 19.7 points per game as a freshman and was named the MIAA Player of the Year. Through five games — all wins — Stokes is averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
With Lacy Stokes leading the backcourt for the Lions, another Stokes leads the posts with 6-foot-3 senter Madi Stokes. The junior is off to the best start of her college career to open this season. She is averaging 12.8 points per game and 10 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field.
Outside shooting has been senior Layne Stiles’ bread and butter throughout her career and this season is no different with a 43 percent clip from behind the arc on the way to a 9.6 scoring average.
Sophomore Kaitlin Hunnicutt also returns as a starter and is averaging five points per game.
Junior Kryslyn Jones is a newcomer to the team this year after transferring from Texas A&M-Kingsville. She is averaging 8.6 points per game.
Amaya Johns returns as the sixth man and is averaging 10.2 points per game this season.
The Lions open the MIAA slate with a home game on December 1 against Northwest Missouri State.
Media Day Quotable:
“Those kids understand how difficult our league is. Coaches talk about it all the time. The MIAA is one of the best conferences in the country from top to bottom — and I think that is where we separate from a lot of other leagues in our depth in our league. Take us for example, we were preseason ninth last year. We ended up tying for the conference championship. It just takes one or two kids that can really change some things and one or two wins that can set you up going forward. ... (Lacy Stokes’) work ethic is unbelievable — just her mindset of how hard she works, how much she studies the game and learns. ... If we can have the kid that was the Player of the Year in our league continue to get better, we have a good chance to be successful.”