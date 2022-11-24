Entering her third season at Lincoln, coach Drea Mize had two wins in her first year and five in the second year. Now with four returning starters, Mize hopes her Blue Tigers can take the next step as a program and climb the MIAA standings this season.
The Blue Tigers are off to a 1-2 start this season and 6-foot-1 forward Le’Yanna McGinnis has gotten off to an explosive start this season with 19.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. The junior is shooting 73 percent from the field through the three games.
Senior Kelsey Mitchell provides spacing around McGinnis. She has hit 7-of-20 from beyond the arc to begin the season and is averaging 10.3 points per game.
Mize brought in a freshman point guard from Olathe North with Saniya Simmons and she has immediately stepped into the starting spot at the point and has 13 assists through three games with just six turnovers.
The Olathe North pipeline continues with fellow guard Ashlyn Alloway who started the team’s most recent game against Lynn and had four points with a pair of steals.
Mercy Gonzalez is the fifth starter for Mize and has been stellar defensively with five steals through three games.
Mize has played a deep bench so far this season with AJ Bradley, Niyah Jackson, Ayreona Carter, Miriam Bazylewicz, Aysia Arrowood and Aliyah Bello all averaging double figures in minutes in the games they’ve played.
The Blue Tigers open MIAA play on the road at Pittsburg State on Monday before finishing the week Thursday and Saturday with home games against Newman and Central Oklahoma.
Media Day Quotable:
“For me, it is everybody understanding their role. You bring in players who are supposed to push those returners. I think the three seniors I brought with me today have done a good job of really pushing that envelope and trying to make sure that the freshmen keep up with them as much as possible. ... I’ve loved the transition into the third year. I think that first year — COVID year — it wasn’t technically my team. We brought in four kids with me from Central Florida that I was really comfortable with because they were my former players, but everybody else was kinda a blind put together and we barely had enough to put together a team. Then we get to last year and it was pretty much my roster, but they didn’t understand my expectations. So going into this year, it has got to be more player led, and I think that is where we’ve made the biggest adjustment. Those three returners are telling everybody what the MIAA is like.”