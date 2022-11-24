Lincoln WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Entering her third season at Lincoln, coach Drea Mize had two wins in her first year and five in the second year. Now with four returning starters, Mize hopes her Blue Tigers can take the next step as a program and climb the MIAA standings this season.

The Blue Tigers are off to a 1-2 start this season and 6-foot-1 forward Le’Yanna McGinnis has gotten off to an explosive start this season with 19.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. The junior is shooting 73 percent from the field through the three games.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags