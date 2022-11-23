Over the past half decade, the team to beat in the MIAA has become Fort Hays State. The Tigers have won three of the last four regular-season championships and two of the last four tournament titles.
Last season, the Tigers won a share of the regular-season title and won the tournament to earn the right to host the regional. Fort Hays State also got a taste of the competition in the MIAA and the teams who are chasing their run of success.
Missouri Southern was able to surge down the stretch of the season and secure a share of the regular-season title and Missouri Western shocked the Tigers on their home floor in the regional final to steal a berth in the Elite Eight.
This year’s Tiger team looks different without All-MIAA mainstay Jaden Hobbs running the show at point guard.
The intrigue began early for Tony Hobson’s squad at the lead guard spot with Hobson inserting true freshman Brooke Loewe into the starting lineup after just two games. In the four games as a starter, Loewe has 19 assists and 10 turnovers.
The benefit that Loewe has is veterans around her. The top returner is sophomore guard Katie Wagner who averaged 13.5 points per game last year with 8.4 rebounds.
She is averaging a double-double through six games with 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Olivia Hollenbeck started each of the last two seasons and is currently averaging 10.3 points per game.
Fresman Ellie Stearns has started every game so far and will be counted on to be a shooter.
Through six games, Hobson has started eight different players so his lineup appears to still be fluid as the MIAA season approaches.
The Tigers open the MIAA schedule next Thursday with Northeastern State at home.
Media Day Quotable:
“We are deep. I’ve never been this deep at the four and the five. We brought four new guards who are all good. My freshmen are actually probably a little bit better than I had hoped. You just never know what to expect there, but they are both good. Both transfer guards that we brought in are good. So yeah, at this point of the season, we are as deep as we have ever been. The thing is that sometimes basketball isn’t so much of a numbers game. You need two or three really good ones and then five or six that are pretty good, and you can do some damage. But, yeah, we are deep right now.”