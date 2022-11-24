ESU WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Tre’Zure Jobe has one of the most impressive resumes in the MIAA as a two-time First Team All-MIAA selection and the league’s 2021 Player of the Year.

The accolades took a step back for Jobe last season after averaging 17.3 and 19.6 points per game her first two seasons and settling in at 16.9 last year. She was a Second-Team All-MIAA selection last year.

