Tre’Zure Jobe has one of the most impressive resumes in the MIAA as a two-time First Team All-MIAA selection and the league’s 2021 Player of the Year.
The accolades took a step back for Jobe last season after averaging 17.3 and 19.6 points per game her first two seasons and settling in at 16.9 last year. She was a Second-Team All-MIAA selection last year.
Part of Jobe’s decline was the Hornets breaking in a new group around her after a 17-5 MIAA season in 2020-2021 and an NCAA berth, the Hornets were 10-12 in the conference last year.
The Hornets are off to a 2-1 start this season and Jobe is back to averaging 19.3 points per game.
The other big development is senior guard Victoria Price raises her scoring average to 16 points a game through the three games.
Price and Jobe have also been active defensively with each averaging four steals per game.
Oral Roberts transfer Faith Paramore has also shown an ability to score with 15 points against Henderson State.
Mary Lakes gives the Hornets an inside presence at 6-foot-4. She had eight rebounds and two blocks against Henderson State.
Ehlania Hartman fills the fifth starter spot and despite being just 5-foot-10, is the team’s top returning rebounder.
Off the bench, junior forward Sidney Tinner has shown an ability to score with 12 points against Henderson State.
The Hornets open MIAA play on December 3 at Washburn.
Media Day Quotable:
“Obviously, Tre’Zure means a lot to our basketball program for sure and she has had some great success in this league. I think she’d be the first to tell you that maybe last year didn’t go quite the way she wanted it to. I think you could see that in the offseason and the summer and preseason with the work that she’s put in to really get her back to the level that she is capable of playing at and producing at. I think that for her, the experience factor of just understanding how things work and operate, and just making herself more prepared and better, and some of the little finer point things she needed to improve, she has done that. She just continues to work. She loves the game. She is trying to get better all the time. At this point, she looks as good to me as she has looked playing basketball. Obviously, we are glad she is a part of our program.”