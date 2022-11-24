UCO WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

The top MIAA scoring duo from the early-season portion of the season comes from a team not picked to finish in the top half of the league as Brooke Rayner and Alayzha Knapp have powered the Bronchos to a 2-0 start this season.

Knapp and Rayner are each averaging 23 points per game. Each have been consistent with scoring nights of 22 and 24 points.

