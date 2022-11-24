The top MIAA scoring duo from the early-season portion of the season comes from a team not picked to finish in the top half of the league as Brooke Rayner and Alayzha Knapp have powered the Bronchos to a 2-0 start this season.
Knapp and Rayner are each averaging 23 points per game. Each have been consistent with scoring nights of 22 and 24 points.
Knapp is a 6-foot-2 junior who has also shown range out to the 3-point line and has been active defensively with five blocks and four steals in the two games.
Rayner was the team’s leading returning scorer going into the year, but has only elevated her game. She has 11 assists in addition to her scoring load and is 6-of-10 from 3-point range.
Sophomore Karly Wadsworth joins Rayner in the starting backcourt. Wadsworth is averaging 10.5 points per game and two steals per game.
The other two players in first-year coach Emma Andrews’ 4-guard starting lineup are junior Aliyah Llanusa and senior River Romine. Llanusa has been the team’s top rebounder so far with 5.5 boards to go with 4.5 points per game. Romine is also averaging 4.5 points per game.
The Bronchos are able to play with more size off the bench with forwards Ginger Reece and Tayler Factor as the top contributors off the bench.
Reece is at 8.5 points per game while Factor sits at 5.5.
The Bronchos open the MIAA slate at Central Missouri next Thursday.
Media Day Quotable:
“We had a great player that graduated last year in Kelsey Johnson, so I think that the style of play change comes at a really important time. We are really going to use our guards a lot more. ... Our goal is to use four or five players to fill that gap of one player. And I think that makes the game a lot more fun, harder to guard and I think the style of play helps that. ... Right now, I think we are having fun with it. The way I coach is that I try to coach a little less in a game and more in practice. Our style allows our athletes to use their talent and IQ rather than me over-coaching where they should go and what they should do. They’ve had a really good time learning each other so far and we are still trying to continue that growth right now. I think once we do and understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, I think we will see that grow even more, but I think we are having fun with it right now. We are shooting a lot of shots, we are working on the making part, but I am really excited with this group of kids.”