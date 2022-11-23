UCM WBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

For Central Missouri, a 19-win season last year is considered a down year, but with four returning starters, the Jennies seem destined to improve off that mark.

Returning All-MIAA First Team wing Brooke Littrell headlines those returning players after averaging 21 points and 9.3 rebounds last season. In leading the Jennies to a 3-0 start this season, Littrell is scoring 19 points a game and grabbing 6.7 rebounds.

