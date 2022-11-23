For Central Missouri, a 19-win season last year is considered a down year, but with four returning starters, the Jennies seem destined to improve off that mark.
Returning All-MIAA First Team wing Brooke Littrell headlines those returning players after averaging 21 points and 9.3 rebounds last season. In leading the Jennies to a 3-0 start this season, Littrell is scoring 19 points a game and grabbing 6.7 rebounds.
While Littrell is the focal point of the offensive attack, Olivia Nelson also makes the offense run with her shooting prowess.
Nelson shot 44 percent from 3-point range last year and has been even more lethal through three games this year with a 46 percent clip while averaging 14.3 points per game.
Division-I transfer guard Lauren Frost has stepped in at point guard and played well alongside Nelson and Littrell by averaging 5.3 assists and 11.7 points per game to open the season.
Kade Hackerott returns as a starter on the wing and after scoring 5.7 points per game last year, is up to a 7.3 average so far this season.
The big piece that the Jennies had to replace from last season was in the middle of the paint with MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Nija Collier, but the Jennies have used an effective committee approach at center to begin the year.
Graycen Holden is the starter as a redshirt freshman and has been effective with a 6.7 scoring average and 4.3 rebounds per game. Transfer Ashley Tull has also been very good with a 7.3 scoring average and seven rebounds per game.
The Jennies open conference play next Thursday when they host Central Oklahoma before hosting Newman next Saturday.
Media Day Quotable:
“We do have four or five new players to go along with a nucleus of a group that in 2021 went to the Final Four and had Lubbock Christian down, so we are extremely excited because we feel like last year we had the toughest schedule in the country — and unfortunately we just weren’t quite good enough to get it done. I think that we reiterate every year that this is the toughest conference in the country and there is no doubt about it. We’ve had three national championships in the last 17 years, so we are excited for our new people to meld with the great nucleus of kids that we’ve had for the last few years. ... I’d like to think that we are going to be deeper, and if we are deeper then watch out.”