As Rich Wright’s defenses have shown the MIAA for years now, a great defense starts up front.
Last season, Emporia State enjoyed a breakout year as the league’s surprise team and almost made the playoffs. Their offense was great, but it was their defensive line that set the tone for massive improvement on that side of the ball.
Pittsburg State uses its linemen to generate pressure, but for much of the rest of the league, that begins in the trenches.
With All-MIAA linemen back in droves this season, here are my preseason top-10 at the position.
1. Jordan Williams, Emporia State
Stats: 57 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks
With Braden Gleason and company on the MIAA’s top offense, much of the Hornet headlines revolve around scoring a ton of points, but last season, Emporia State had the fourth-best defense in the MIAA which helped them to the brink of the playoffs. If they hope to break through into the dance this season, the defense will need to be sharp again and that starts up front with the defensive line and returning First Team All-MIAA selection Jordan Williams.
2. David Olajiga, Central Missouri
Stats: 39 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Despite the ninth ranked defense in the MIAA, Olajiga impressed coaches last season as the 6-foot-3, 276-pound product from London, England, was a disruptive force in Warrensburg. He was a First Team All-MIAA selection and if the Mules are going to make strides in Year Two of the Josh Lamberson era, Olajiga will need to remain a force.
3. Jake Fisher, Northwest
Stats: 33 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 8 sacks
Fisher’s statistics stack up with anyone in the MIAA, but he was just a Third Team All-MIAA selection last year. That is partially due to the fact that Zach Howard and Elijah Green were the best two linemen in the league last year. But the year before that Sam Roberts was the top lineman in the league. This seems to happen with Rich Wright’s group, they lose great players every year and the next guy steps up. One of those guys will be Fisher this season.
4. CJ Ravenell, Missouri Western
Stats: 47 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Ravenell is a guy who feels like he’s been making plays in St. Joseph forever. Last year was a bit of a step back with his TFL numbers being cut in half and his sacks going from seven to 2.5, but Ravenell has the body of work to show that he’s a force in this league. The coaching staff change for the Griffons may have come at the right time to see his numbers take off again.
5. Solomona Fetuao, Missouri Southern
Stats: 27 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks
Fetuao was injured against Central Missouri after Missouri Southern had started the year 4-2, they lost the last five games of the season. That losing skid wasn’t just because Fetuao was out, but it does illustrate just how important he is to Atiba Bradley’s defense. Continuing the Lions’ climb up the MIAA standings will hinge on Fetuao’s ability to lead the Missouri Southern defense.
6. Tell Spies, Nebraska-Kearney
Stats: 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack
Talk about a guy whois respected by the coaches. Spies only played six games last season and didn’t put up hardly any stats to speak of, but was still selected as a Second Team All-MIAA player. That tells you all you need to know about Spies’ ability. The Lopers will need Spies to be back to his dominant self with all the attrition around him.
7. Myles Menges, Fort Hays State
Stats: 36 tackles, 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Menges shifted to more of a defensive lineman role last season and still managed to earn All-MIAA Third Team status. Chris Brown is one of the top defensive minds in the MIAA and in order for the Tigers to bounce back from their disappointing year last season, Menges and the defense have to be much better.
8. Rafe Goucher, Emporia State
Stats: 36 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Goucher and Rylan Miller make sure that teams have more to worry about than just Jordan Williams when they face the Hornets. Similar to how Northwest’s linemen seem to feed off each other, Emporia State’s group do too. They will have to be leaders on the defense this year as the Hornets replace some star power at linebacker.
9. Kobe Clayborne, Northwest
Stats: 22 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4 sacks
The Bearcats took a short defensive end in Elijah Green and turned him into an All-American. Clayborne is the next in that mold at a listed 6-foot tall. He is a disruptive force though with four sacks in his rotational role. The Rich Wright factor is also in play here as the D-Line whisperer, or sometimes D-Line yeller, always gets the most out of his group.
10. Chris Lee, Northeastern State
Stats: 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 0.5 sack
The RiverHawks haven’t had many players on these lists so far, but the man in the middle of their defense is deserving. Lee is 6-foot-1, 295 pounds and will be looked to as a tone-setter for a RiverHawk hungry to improve on the 33.6 points per game they surrendered last season.