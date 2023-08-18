There have been better individual quarterbacks in the history of the MIAA, but 2023 may represent the deepest group of signal-callers in the league’s history. All 11 teams bring back a player with significant starting experience.
Everyone will likely be mad with this ranking except the guy at the top because there are five or six elite Division-II quarterbacks in this conference who would be the poster child for almost any other league.
Washburn’s Craig Schurig knows a thing or two about quarterbacks and he called Kellen Simoncic one of the best players in the country and he checks in at No. 5 on my list. T.J. Davis is a 2-time Harlon Hill finalist and he isn’t No. 1.
This conference is in for a treat this season with this group of guys, so without further ado, here’s my list.
1. Braden Gleason, Emporia State
Stats: 3,404 passing yards, 33 TDs, 7 int., 281 rushing yards, 7 TDs
This one will be controversial especially for the folks in central Nebraska, but Gleason’s passing makes him the choice for me. T.J. Davis is perfect for his system and Gleason is perfect for his. There is no wrong answer between these top-2 guys.
2. T.J. Davis, Nebraska-Kearney
Stats: 1,370 passing yards, 16 TDs, 5 int., 1,136 rushing yards, 13 TDs
Davis had over 250 more rushing yards than the MIAA’s leading running back — who also played two more games. The man is an offense to himself and fit Josh Lynn’s system like a glove. With the new regime coming in, it will be interesting to see if they utilize Davis differently.
3. Chad Dodson Jr., Pittsburg State
Stats: 2,975 passing yards, 29 TDs, 9 int., 157 rushing yards, 1 TD
This spot was the easiest on the list to peg because Dodson certainly doesn’t have the resume of the guys in front of him, he led the Gorillas to an MIAA championship last season and nearly knocked off national champion Ferris State on the road. Dodson is an elite player who doesn’t get his just due because of the strength of this conference.
4. Mike Hohensee, Northwest Missouri State
Stats: 2,174 passing yards, 16 TDs, 8 int., 166 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Hohensee was once again the most efficient passer in the MIAA last season with a 151.1 rating while Gleason was second with a 148.7. Hohensee has shown he can do it all during his career, the missing piece has just been staying healthy and putting that complete season together. This is a tough list to climb, but if he stays healthy this season, he will climb it.
5. Kellen Simoncic, Washburn
Stats: 2,393 passing yards, 25 TDs, 8 int., 45 rushing yards, 4 TDs
The third-most efficient passer in the MIAA was Simoncic, who his coach heaped praise on at MIAA Media Day. I tend to agree — 95 percent of the country would trade their quarterback for Simoncic in a heartbeat. It just so happens that four of the teams that wouldn’t have guys on this list already. In a loaded quarterback group, someone had to be fifth.
6. Cedric Case, Central Missouri
Stats: 2,622 passing yards, 21 TDs, 7 int., 211 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Case might be the most interesting player on this list as he has torn up defense on occasion — 333 yards against Fort Hays State. But he has also had his share of rough outings — 106 yards against Northwest. The Texas State transfer is going into Year 2 with coach Josh Lamberson and I’m expecting him to find more consistency.
7. Stephon Brown, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 1,786 passing yards, 12 TDs, 6 int., 459 rushing yards, 6 TDs
The second-best runner on this list is also the player who was showered with the second-most praise at Media Day by his head coach. Adam Dorrel spoke very highly of the strides Brown has made going into Year 2 of his offense. Dorrel has seen a good quarterback or two in his days of coaching and if he believes in Brown, I’m inclined to as well.
8. Reagan Jones, Missouri Western
Stats: 1,906 passing yards, 8 TDs, 7 int., 700 rushing yards, 7 TDs
Jones is a force with his feet, but his arm has failed him thus far in his MIAA career. He clearly has talent, so maybe a coaching change with the offensive-minded Tyler Fenwick will jump-start his career. Missing all of spring practice won’t help him though. Jones deserves this spot due to his talent, but there is a real chance that he isn’t the starter this year.
9. Jack Dawson, Fort Hays State
Stats: 1,722 passing yards, 13 TDs, 6 int., 245 rushing yards, 5 TDs
The man who shares his name with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic character was thrown into a tough spot last season with star Chance Fuller getting hurt. It was a struggle all year for Dawson and the Tigers, but will a full offseason of preparing to start make the difference?
10. Luke Sampson, Missouri Southern
Stats: 752 passing yards, 5 TDs, 3 int., -1 rushing yard, 1 TD
As a freshman, Sampson took over for Dawson Herl the last three games of the season after sprinting in throughout the year. He threw for 233 yards against Washburn in the season finale. The MIAA coaches voted Missouri Southern 10th in their preseason poll, so I assume its because there isn’t much faith in Sampson, but I like his situation with a lot of weapons at his disposal.