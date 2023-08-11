Nebraska-Kearney and Washburn are two teams in that No. 4 to No. 6 spots in the MIAA preseason polls and not projected to make a playoff push with Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State likely to be the ones getting the love in the national top-25 polls.
The Ichabods’ and Lopers’ primary strength going into the season isn’t one that often gets the preseason love with each team returning multiple All-MIAA offensive linemen. They will hope that those trenches fuel a shake up in those rankings before the end of the season.
Here are my preseason offensive line rankings going into Week 1.
1. Hunter Hays, Nebraska-Kearney
Hays is a 3-year starter on the MIAA’s most dominant rushing attack. With a slightly new scheme this season for the Lopers, it will be intriguing to see how the left guard is utilized, but before coming to Kearney, he started as a freshman on the 2018 MIAA champion Fort Hays State team, so he has experience in different schemes. He was an Honorable Mention Don Hansen All-American last season.
The Ichabods’ left tackle will be responsible for keeping Kellen Simoncic upright this season. Funk was a First Team All-MIAA selection last season and joined Hays on the All-Super Region 3 Second Team. At MIAA Media Day, coach Craig Schurig indicated that he believes Simoncic is one of the best players in Division-II. To live up to that, the quarterback is going to need Funk of the offensive line to keep him upright.
3. Trase Jeffries, Pittsburg State
At 6-foot-4, 322 pounds, Jeffries is a monster of a man at left tackle for the Gorillas. He is going into his third season as a starter for Pittsburg State after transferring in from Abilene Christian, where he started four games for Adam Dorrel’s program. The Gorillas have massive expectations this season and while plenty of other guys get the headlines, the All-MIAA First Teamer will be key if they get where they want to go.
4. Evan Clark, Missouri Western
Missouri Western ended the year as far and away the second-leading rushing offense in the MIAA at 232.7 yards per game. Some of that came in a stat-padding final game against Lincoln, but Western was effective all season no matter who was carrying the ball and Clark was a big reason for that. With Brenden McClure back next to him, expect new coach Tyler Fenwick to make use of that pairing. Clark was Second Team All-MIAA last season.
5. Layne Grantham, Central Oklahoma
Like Jeffries and Clark, Grantham was chosen to represent his team at MIAA Media Day. Offensive line guru Adam Dorrel obviously thinks highly of the All-MIAA Third Team selection to bring him to Kansas City. The senior center is a clear leader on the Broncho offense.
6. Jacob Glendinning, Washburn
With five returning starters on the offensive line in Topeka, the second one on my list checks in here. Glendinning is going into his third year as a starter on the Washburn offensive line and anchors the right guard spot. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound monster of a guard was a Third Team All-MIAA selection last year and is a hometown kid from Topeka and Washburn Rural High School.
7. Cooper Schettle, Pittsburg State
With how efficient the Gorillas were on the ground and in the air last season, it is time for another Pittsburg State lineman on the list. Schettle is a big center at 6-foot-4, 292 pounds. He was an All-MIAA Third Team pick a season ago.
8. Lepopeasenuu Tito-Fualaau, Missouri Southern
It is a good thing John Coffey, Matt Tritten and the other announcers of the MIAA don’t have to say an offensive lineman’s name much during a broadcast, because the big guy from Missouri Southern probably takes up two pages on the pronunciation guide. The American Samoa product is 6-foot-2, 324 pounds and was Third Team All-MIAA last year. He is the left guard clearing the way for star running back Nathan Glades.
The Ichabods add one more to this list with center Mason Honne. Honne, from Phoenix, Arizona, was an All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection last year and the 5-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll selection directs the line from his pivot spot.
10. Jon Merten, Nebraska-Kearney
When you rush for 264.2 yards per game, you need two offensive linemen on this list. Merten starts at center for the Lopers and was an All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection last season. He is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound center.