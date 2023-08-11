Bulletin Board
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Nebraska-Kearney and Washburn are two teams in that No. 4 to No. 6 spots in the MIAA preseason polls and not projected to make a playoff push with Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State likely to be the ones getting the love in the national top-25 polls.

The Ichabods’ and Lopers’ primary strength going into the season isn’t one that often gets the preseason love with each team returning multiple All-MIAA offensive linemen. They will hope that those trenches fuel a shake up in those rankings before the end of the season.

