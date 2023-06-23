Screenshot 2023-06-16 at 2.35.53 PM.png
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

The MIAA is seeing a bit of a transition at receiver. If you look at the top three yardage producers last season, all three are gone with Washburn’s James Letcher Jr., Fort Hays State’s Manny Ramsey and Emporia State’s Corey Thomas. 

After Letcher, statistically speaking, the MIAA was very bunched at receiver with just 72 yards separating Ramsey at No. 2 on the receiving list and Washburn’s Peter Afful in ninth. Three of the top 10 receivers in the league return this season with Central Missouri’s Arkell Smith, Northwest Missouri State’s Kashan Griffin and Missouri Western’s Traveon James. 

