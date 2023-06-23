The MIAA is seeing a bit of a transition at receiver. If you look at the top three yardage producers last season, all three are gone with Washburn’s James Letcher Jr., Fort Hays State’s Manny Ramsey and Emporia State’s Corey Thomas.
After Letcher, statistically speaking, the MIAA was very bunched at receiver with just 72 yards separating Ramsey at No. 2 on the receiving list and Washburn’s Peter Afful in ninth. Three of the top 10 receivers in the league return this season with Central Missouri’s Arkell Smith, Northwest Missouri State’s Kashan Griffin and Missouri Western’s Traveon James.
All three return their quarterbacks with Smith and Griffin having entrenched starters in Cedric Case and Mike Hohensee. We will talk more about them when we rank quarterbacks later this summer. Western’s situation is more up in the air with returner Reagan Jones currently not listed as having a number on the Western roster, but James has overcome a rotating door at quarterback before.
After those three, it is fairly open for debate as to who steps up at receiver in the MIAA. Here is a very early list of the top returners and names to watch in the MIAA.
1. Kashan Griffin, Northwest
Stats: 34 catches, 708 yards, 4 TDs
It certainly won’t be a Bearcat topping these lists every time, but I did happen to pick a good position for Northwest to start off with. Griffin was a big-play waiting to happen last year with 163 yards against Washburn — and in the playoffs, he played his best with 109 yards at Ouachita Baptist and 133 yards at Grand Valley State.
2. Arkell Smith, Central Missouri
Stats: 56 catches, 718 yards, 8 TDs
Smith is the surest thing in the MIAA at receiver. After 673 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, he had 718 yards and eight scores in 2022. With Case back at quarterback and Year 2 with Josh Lamberson’s system, Smith is poised to continue to build on those numbers.
3. Traveon James, Missouri Western
Stats: 52 catches, 700 yards, 0 TDs
In one of the odder stat lines in the MIAA last season, James had 700 yards receiving and no touchdowns. That seems hard to do, but the Griffon offense made things difficult at times last season. In comes Tyler Fenwick to install his offense and if he can utilize James as more of a big-play threat, it should go a long way to unlocking the stagnant Western offense.
4. Jaylen Varner, Emporia State
Stats: 48 catches, 541 yards, 10 TDs
Varner tied Letcher for the MIAA receiving touchdown lead last season and with Thomas gone, he appears to be the top target for returning MIAA passing leader Braden Gleason. Emporia State’s pass-happy offense doesn’t figure to slow down this season and Varner could easily be the MIAA’s top statistical pass catcher this season.
5. Kolbe Katsis, Pittsburg State
Stats: 22 catches, 505 yards, 5 TDs
The guy who can give Griffin a run for his money as the most explosive playmaker in the MIAA resides in Pittsburg, Kansas as Katsis averaged 23 yards per catch last season and was the third best returner in the league behind Letcher and Griffin according to the postseason accolades. It’ll be a bigger role this season with Bryce Murphy and Christian Carter gone, but with Chad Dodson Jr., back, Katsis seems poised for a breakout.
6. Trevon Alexander, Northwest
Stats: 32 catches, 500 yards, 3 TDs
Alexander is the compliment to Griffin for Hohensee in the Bearcat offense. The bigger-bodied Alexander showed off his skills high-pointing the ball last season and should provide the Bearcats with the best 1-2 punch at receiver that they’ve had in years. Health will be the key for Alexander as he struggled with injuries last year.
7. Tyler Kahmann, Emporia State
Stats: 47 catches, 536 yards, 9 TDs
Gleason and Emporia State love to spread the ball around and Kahmann is the the Hornets’ version of Alexander with a big-bodied option. The 6-foot-3 senior has 30 pounds on Varner and gives Gleason a security blanket.
8. Jacob Delso, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 29 catches, 445 yards, 4 TDs
Stephon Brown is much more of a runner than a thrower at quarterback for Adam Dorrel’s team, but when the Bronchos do put it in the air, Delso has proven he can come down with it. In Year Two of the Dorrel experience, a breakout season could be coming for Delso and the Bronchos.
9. Jaedon Stoshak, Missouri Southern
Stats: 39 catches, 481 yards, 3 TDs
Stoshak has proven his explosiveness as a returner, but 12.3 yards per catch ranks lower on this list. The Lions saw Dawson Herl and Luke Sampson split time at quarterback last season, but with Herl moving on, Sampson is the lone player with real experience back. If he and Stoshak can gel early, it could be a big season for the senior receiver.
10. Ezekiel Lang, Missouri Southern
Stats: 25 catches, 465 yards, 5 TDs
At 6-foot-4, 197 pounds — Lang looks the part of a No. 1 receiver in this league. Again, the key will be developing Sampson because with these two receivers and Nathan Glades at running back, the Lions offense has the chance to make massive strides this season.