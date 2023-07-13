Just like in the NFL, linebacker in college football is a position that can mean a lot of different things and a lot of different responsibilities depending what kind of defensive scheme that linebacker plays in.
The two best defenses in the MIAA last season were Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State, and unsurprisingly, those two teams are stacked at linebacker. Their linebackers look different from each other, but each are loaded and are the primary reasons why those defenses don’t appear ready to drop off.
1. Dubem Okonkwo, Pittsburg State
Stats: 39 tackles, 15 TFL, 10.5 sacks
Okonkwo was a First Team All-MIAA selection last season as a defensive lineman, but the 6-foot, 218 pounder is listed at linebacker by Pittsburg State despite living in the opponents’ backfield. His 10.5 sacks last season — third in the MIAA behind Northwest Missouri State’s now graduated duo of Zach Howard and Elijah Green. The hybrid player is now the most accomplished pass rusher in the MIAA.
2. Isaac Vollstedt, Northwest
Stats: 81 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 interception
The top two players on this list are each elite at what they do, but prove the point of my initial point with this position’s versatility. Vollstedt is the leader of the Bearcat defense this season and, like his brother before him, gives Northwest a leader in the middle of the field. Vollstedt had five sacks last year, but also was very key to the Bearcat pass coverage.
3. Alex Gaskill, Pittsburg State
Stats: 63 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions
Another Gorilla checks in at No. 3 and Gaskill fits closer to the Vollstedt mold than his teammate’s. With P.J. Sarwinski and Brandon Mlekus gone, Gaskill will be even more relied upon to be a leader this season. The Webb City product is Pittsburg State’s leading returning tackler.
4. Makel Williams, Fort Hays State
Stats: 86 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 interception
Williams has the stats and was a Third Team All-MIAA linebacker last season. His 86 tackles were eighth in the MIAA last season. The JUCO transfer now returns for his second season in Chris Brown’s system with a defense looking to bounce back from finishing 10th in the MIAA in scoring defense.
5. Andrew Dumas, Northwest
Stats: 42 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception
Dumas shifts into Sam Phillips’ role in the Bearcat defense after showing plenty of big-play potential playing next to Phillips and Vollstedt last season. At 6-foot, 242 pounds, Dumas is the prototypical Bearcat linebacker and is poised for a monster junior season.
6. Luke Jennings, Pittsburg State
Stats: 37 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack
The last Bearcat/Gorilla on this list — I promise. The 6-foot-4 lanky linebacker is another player who will see his role grow this season. A solid performance with four tackles against Ferris State shows that Jennings is ready for another step forward. Seven tackles against Central Oklahoma was his career high.
7. Declan Haub, Emporia State
Stats: 73 tackles, 6 TFL, 3.5 sacks
With Dawson Hammes and Cade Harelson gone, the Hornets need a leader at linebacker and have already named Haub a captain. Even with their powerful offense, the Hornets will be reliant on Haub to build off last season’s breakout season.
8. Colton Winder, Missouri Southern
Stats: 91 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 3 interceptions
Winder is the veteran of this list, finishing as an All-MIAA Honorable Mention pick the last three seasons. Missouri Southern was eighth in the MIAA in scoring defense, but will have a transition this season without mainstay Richard Jordan Jr. Winder will be counted on to lead if the Lions are going to build on last season’s improvements.
9. Connor Johnson, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 51 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions
Central Oklahoma tied for fourth in the MIAA in scoring defense last season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound ‘backer was third on the Bronchos in tackles in 2022. With his running mate Blake Barron gone, Johnson should become Central Oklahoma’s leader on the second level.
10. Anthony Villanueva, Missouri Western
Stats: 42 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2 sacks
It is a big transition year for the Griffons with so much of the defense around Villanueva gone. The All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection was a playmaker with 9.5 tackles for loss. The JUCO transfer will have the opportunity to grow in his second season in St. Joseph.