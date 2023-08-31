Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State have very similarly built rosters and elite defenses going into the season. Northwest led the MIAA with 277.6 yards allowed defensively while Pittsburg State allowed 282.6 and third was at 329.7.
Those elite defenses for the Bearcats and Gorillas have something in common with a cornerback on the outside that they could trust. For Northwest that was All-American Honorable Mention Cahleel Smith who saved the Bearcat playoff streak with an interception to essentially end Emporia State’s season and keep Northwest’s alive.
Rico Payton is that guy for Pittsburg State after transferring in from Division-I Southern Illinois. The MIAA is a league deep in defensive back talent though and Smith and Payton are just the beginning. Here are my top-10 defensive backs in the conference entering the season.
1. Cahleel Smith, Northwest
Stats: 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 interceptions
Smith is that playmaker for the Bearcat defense. After being a lightly recruited player out of high school, he’s just earned All-American accolades each of his first two seasons in green and white. At 6-foot, 203 pounds, Smith has great size for the position and is the only All-MIAA First Team defensive back returning.
2. Rico Payton, Pittsburg State
Stats: 14 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Payton was an anchor on the outside for the MIAA”s second-ranked pass defense. The numbers don’t show the impact he had in 10 games as the coaches named him a Second Team All-MIAA selection.
3. Jordan Lamotte, Northeastern State
Stats: 81 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles,1 interception
The most decorated RiverHawk from last year is also the highest ranking Northeastern State player on any of my lists. That tackle total is something the RiverHawk defensive coaches should be hoping they don’t see again from a safety, but the All-MIAA Second Team safety and Johnny Jean have proven to be one of the better safety tandems in the MIAA.
4. Michael Lacey, Pittsburg State
Stats: 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception
While Payton is a leader of the Gorilla secondary on the outside, another Division-I transfer leads them in the middle with safety Michael Lacey. Lacey will be thrust into a bigger role this year with the graduation of All-MIAA First Team safety Brandon Mlekus, but after earning Third Team honors last season, the Toledo transfer looks ready.
5. Kobey Stephens, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions
One of the best kickoff return specialists in the MIAA, the All-MIAA Third Team selection is one of the up-and-coming players for Adam Dorrel’s Bronchos. A true junior, Stephens has become a leader of the Central Oklahoma defense.
6. Mason Perez, Fort Hays State
Stats: 56 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
The Fort Hays State defense has had its share of struggles the last couple seasons, but they seem to have a leader on the backend to build around with safety Mason Perez. A Third Team All-MIAA selection as a sophomore, Perez has two more seasons to lead the Tiger secondary and restore their defensive reputation.
7. Charles Gadie, Northwest
Stats: 5 tackles, 2 forced fumbles
The man has played one half of football in the MIAA, so I really struggled with what to do with Charles Gadie on this list, but it was a really good half of football. Gadie made five tackles and forced two fumbles in a half against Fort Hays State before a season-ending injury. There is a very good chance Gadie ends the season much, much higher on this list, but health will be the key.
8. Shane Fredrickson, Northwest
Stats: 53 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions
When Gadie was hurt last year, Shane Frederickson and Rhett Jordon had to step up and they did as one of the youngest safety duos in the country. Frederickson ended up as an All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection and is poised for an even bigger sophomore season.
9. Dylan Buchheit, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 71 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
The Broncho website says it all. Buchheit “is the leader on the UCO defense.” The All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection led the Bronchos in tackles for a second-straight season. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Buchheit is a very good tackler and if Central Oklahoma is going to make a jump in Year 2 of the Adam Dorrel experience, Buchheit will likely be one of the guys leading the way.
10 Curtis Appleton II, Central Missouri
Stats: 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss
I pay attention to who coaches bring to MIAA Media Day. It says something about who a coach trusts and is excited about. Josh Lamberson brought Curtis Appleton this season. The transfer from Washburn and the University of Colorado has the pedigree to be a big-time player in this league. The Mules need a better defense to compete with the top teams in this league and Appleton could be part of that solution.