By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State have very similarly built rosters and elite defenses going into the season. Northwest led the MIAA with 277.6 yards allowed defensively while Pittsburg State allowed 282.6 and third was at 329.7.

Those elite defenses for the Bearcats and Gorillas have something in common with a cornerback on the outside that they could trust. For Northwest that was All-American Honorable Mention Cahleel Smith who saved the Bearcat playoff streak with an interception to essentially end Emporia State’s season and keep Northwest’s alive.

