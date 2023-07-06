Pittsburg State will become a common theme atop these positional rankings going into this season with the reigning MIAA champions returning such a huge chunk of their roster.
Devon Garrison is coming off a breakout season as he entered last season with 112 career yards in two seasons. He became First Team All-MIAA last season with 614 yards last season.
Garrison was second on the team in receiving last year and is the leading returner this season. With big-play weapon Kolbe Katsis back, they will likely be the two favorite targets for Chad Dodson.
Here are the top-5 returning tight ends in the MIAA:
1. Devon Garrison, Pittsburg State
Stats: 35 catches, 614 yards, 7 TDs
Garrison saved his best performances of the season for the Gorillas’ biggest games of the season. In a win at Nebraska-Kearney, Garrison had 94 yards and two touchdowns. In a home win over Northwest Missouri State, Garrison had 81 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 2-touchdown performance in the playoffs against UIndy.
2. Oscar Hammond, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 25 catches, 327 yards, 1 TD
The returning Third Team All-MIAA tight end had an incredible freshman season as the team’s second leading receiver despite missing two games. Hammond’s explosiveness was on display with his best game of the season with 148 yards and a touchdown against Fort Hays State including an 80-yard reception.
3. Leyton Cure, Fort Hays State
Stats: 26 catches, 281 yards, 2 TDs
Another instant-impact freshman, Cure did not heal the Tiger offense last year without quarterback Chance Fuller, but he was the team’s second-leading receiver. Like Garrison, Cure’s best game of the season came against Nebraska-Kearney with 55 yards. His touchdowns came against Missouri Southern and Northeastern State. He is the team’s leading returning receiver this year and could be in for a true breakout if the Tigers can get more consistent quarterback play.
4. Tommy Zimmerman, Emporia State
Stats: 24 catches, 260 yards, 2 TDs
Emporia State’s stinger back position has been key to the offense in previous years and return an experienced one with Zimmerman this year. Zimmerman recorded the first statistics of his career as a sophomore last season. Zimmerman was seventh last season in Braden Gleason’s pass-happy offense. With Gleason back, Zimmerman should be an even more relied upon target this season.
5. Matthew Simmons, Washburn
Stats: 21 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs
Simmons was a key role player for the Ichabods last season, and with the team losing star receivers James Letcher Jr., and Peter Afful his role could be bigger. Alongside Collin Wilson and Tyce Brown who return at receiver, Simmons will likely be a more frequent target for returning quarterback Kellen Simoncic.