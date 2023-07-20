Atiba Bradley brought Missouri Southern to their most wins since 2014 last season with four. Over that time, the Lions have had four different head coaches, but they may have found their answer with Bradley.
Over that span, the Lions have also not had a running back like Nathan Glades. As a sophomore last year, the Joplin native had 855 yards, the most for a Missouri Southern player since 2013.
Glades was the second-leading rusher in the MIAA among running backs last season, and with Pittsburg State’s Caleb Lewis graduating, Glades is the standard bearer for the conference.
Behind Glades, there is a lot of experience back, but not many guys who have had to shoulder the entire load. These rankings may change a lot as the season goes, but here are my initial running back rankings.
1. Nathan Glades, Missouri Southern
Stats: 186 carries, 855 yards, 6 TDs
Glades has got to be that guy this year if Missouri Southern is going to keep building and climbing up the standings. His 4.6 yards per carry were more than MIAA leading running back Caleb Lewis of Pittsburg State and third-leading running back Adrian Soto of Fort Hays State. With the Lions having both top receivers back — both who made my top-10 receivers list — plus quarterback Luke Sampson, the Lions have the chance to have their best offense in years.
2. Jared Scott, Missouri Western
Stats: 103 carries, 584 yards, 4 TDs
Other than Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis, the player in the top-10 of the MIAA in rushing with the highest yards per carry was Jared Scott. At 5.7 yards per carry, Scott powered the Griffon rushing attack which led to nearly all their offensive production. With Brandon Hall back too, the Griffons’ dual threat is back for an encore. If the Griffons get better quarterback play, this offense could take a major step forward in Year 1 of the Tyler Fenwick era.
3. Billy Ross Jr., Emporia State
Stats: 148 carries, 713 yards, 8 TDs
Emporia State’s offense remains stacked with weapons this season for quarterback Braden Gleason. Ross had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season when you add in his 321 receiving yards. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound back doesn’t have his 6-foot, 211-pound complement in Canaan Brooks anymore. It will be interesting to see the new workload divide.
4. Jay Harris, Northwest
Stats: 89 carries, 398 yards, 9 TDs
Harris had his redshirt pulled in Week 5 of last season — a rarity in Maryville. In the Bearcats’ must-win game to end the season at Emporia State, Harris had a season-high 19 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. With Jamar Moya gone, Harris is likely to lead the Bearcat backfield with Jadon Brady and Tank Young as proven rotational backs. With four starters back on the offensive line, the Bearcat rushing attack could take a big step forward this season.
5. Taylon Peters, Washburn
Stats: 143 carries, 631 yards, 6 TDs
Talk about a staple of the MIAA. Peters has had at least 544 yards each of the last three seasons. He has improved each season in terms of rushing yardage. He has also had between 24-to-27 catches each season with 239-to-283 yards receiving each year. With the departures of James Letcher Jr., and Peter Afful, there will be more pressure on Peters to be an offensive leader.
6. Damien Cearns, Nebraska-Kearney
Stats: 83 carries, 544 yards, 4 TDs
Cearns had 21 carries for 170 yards to end the season against Northeastern State to juice his numbers at the end of last season and has the benefit of the attention T.J. Davis draws. That is why he is not as high on this list as his numbers indicate that he should be. Cearns’ return gives the Lopers some much needed stability next to Davis as the rest of the team has undergone a ton of change as they exit the Josh Lynn era.
7. Brandon Hall, Missouri Western
Stats: 111 carries, 455 yards, 3 TDs
As I mentioned with the Jared Scott portion of these rankings, Scott and Hall form the best 1-2 running back punch in the MIAA. Hall announced his presence last season with 30 carries and 141 yards against Central Oklahoma followed by 13 carries for 101 yards against Fort Hays State. He fell off after that production the first two weeks, but has shown that he can be that kind of difference maker.
8. Jaylen Cottrell, Central Oklahoma
Stats: 72 carries, 361 yards, 3 TDs
Similar to the Loper running backs, Cottrell plays off of the rushing abilities of his quarterback Stephon Brown. His best performance of the season came in their biggest win with 10 carries, 97 yards and two touchdowns in the upset of Northwest. A former wide receiver, Cottrell is also a threat in the passing game with 27 catches for 154 yards.
9. Zane Schawang, Nebraska-Kearney
Stats: 49 carries, 335 yards, 3 TDs
The third head of the Loper 3-headed rushing monster, Schawang started his freshman year with at least 52 yards in each of the first three weeks of the season. The rest of the season, he only had more than 21 yards once. It is hard to doubt the Josh Lynn rushing offense, but with the new coaching staff, it will be interesting to see if the workloads get more consistent for the running backs.
10. Jadon Brady, Northwest
Stats: 42 carries, 215 yards, 3 TDs
Brady seems likely to inherit the Jamar Moya role for the Bearcats last season after Moya had 57 catches last season and over 1,000 all-purpose yards. Harris seems likely to be the team’s bell-cow back this season, but it would be hard to imagine a guy with a better complementary skill set than Brady.