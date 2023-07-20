RBS
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Atiba Bradley brought Missouri Southern to their most wins since 2014 last season with four. Over that time, the Lions have had four different head coaches, but they may have found their answer with Bradley.

Over that span, the Lions have also not had a running back like Nathan Glades. As a sophomore last year, the Joplin native had 855 yards, the most for a Missouri Southern player since 2013.

