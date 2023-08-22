KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few coaches in the MIAA are as respected among his peers as Fort Hays State’s Chris Brown. The defensive-minded head coach took the Tigers to unprecedented heights in 2017 and 2018 with back-to-back MIAA championships and playoff berths.
In 2017, the Tigers were 11-0 in the regular season. In 2018, they were 9-2 before eight wins in 2019, five in 2021 and three in 2022.
“Of course last season wasn’t what we expected,” Brown said. “We had tons of injuries last year going into it, but we can’t make that an excuse of why our season was the way it was. I put a lot of that blame on myself with the way things happened last year. Now, we are just looking forward to the 2023 season with the young men that we have now.”
The area where Fort Hays State has fallen off the most in recent seasons is defensively where the Tigers were dominant in their championship years, but 10th in the MIAA last season — only above Northeastern State.
“We needed something to change and it definitely has changed from this spring going into this summer,” safety Mason Perez said.
The biggest change has been in the weight room.
“It just gives us motivation,” defensive end Myles Menges said. “I think last year we had like 50 dudes in the weight room all summer and now we’ve got 80, so it is a ton of motivation.”
Menges will be counted on to lead the defensive line this season after transitioning from linebacker last season. Gaven Haselhorst and Evan Danville add to the returning group on the defensive line.
“I’ve really just worked on my footwork and getting those first couple reads because at linebacker, you see the whole field, where at d-end, you just see that dude right in front of you,” Menges said.
Makel Williams is one of the most decorated players on the Tiger roster after leading the team with 86 tackles last season and earning All-MIAA Third Team honors. Williams will be joined by Sam Brandt on the second level of the defense.
Perez also made the All-MIAA Third Team as a safety and was second on the team in tackles. The Tigers are deep with returners in the secondary with Trevion Mitchell at corner and Ty Cooper joining Perez at safety.
“Last season helped me mature,” Perez said. “… Maturity is a big thing.”
Fort Hays State is one of the few MIAA teams without a clear starter at quarterback this season. Chance Fuller transferred in the offseason to Colorado State-Pueblo.
Jack Dawson started in the place of an injured Fuller for the bulk of the season and threw for 1,722 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Dawson also ran for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore Ethan Forrester adds to the competition after throwing for 372 yards and two touchdowns without an interception along with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Heavner joins the group as a redshirt freshman.
“We’ve got three guys right now all competing for that spot and that all want that spot,” Brown said. “When you’ve got competition, that only makes those guys better. We expect a lot out of those guys.”
While quarterback is a mystery, running back is more of one with Dawson as the team’s top returning rusher. Ja’Quan Tillis is the team’s most experienced back with 179 yards and no touchdowns last season.
“I think our offense is going to be very solid,” Brown said. “It is just going to be a very, very young group on that side, but a bunch of young guys that have competed. With some transfers coming in as well, that is really going to help solidify some spots on the offensive side of the ball.”
The Tigers have to replace Manny Ramsey at receiver who had 732 yards last season, while second-leading receiver Leyton Cure had 281 yards. The Tigers will rely on Cure to take a step forward and become a leader on the offense and one of the MIAA’s premier tight ends.
The Tigers open the season on Thursday, August 31, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, against Northeastern State.
Circled on the Calendar
The hope is certainly that the Tigers win at Northeastern State, but the schedule gets tougher immediately against Pittsburg State and Northwest. The turning point in the season could be September 23 at Missouri Western.
Beating the Griffons could put the Tigers into that middle of the pack in the MIAA and catapult them into a stretch with Lincoln and Missouri Southern with strong hopes of being 4-2. A loss could mean 9-straight MIAA losses to end the season.
Quotable
“The good thing about competition is it always makes you better or worse. Either you step up to the challenge or you fold.” ~ Chris Brown