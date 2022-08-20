Fort Hays State had enjoyed a steady climb under coach Chris Brown to the top of the MIAA standings in 2017 and 2018, but that climb has turned the last two seasons.
The Tigers finished third in the league in 2019 and dropped to seventh with a 5-6 record last season. Last year was the first since 2012 that the Tigers were below .500.
“Last year wasn’t exactly what we wanted,” Brown said. “... I feel like we were better that 5-6 last year and I feel like this team that we have now has put the time and effort in to hopefully compete for a conference championship.”
If Fort Hays State is going to bounce back in 2022, it will need to start with quarterback Chance Fuller who returns for his sixth year on campus in Hays and is already the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 64.
“We just got to put our head down and work,” Fuller said. “I think that last year we maybe thought that we were a little better than we were actually.”
Like his team, Fuller took a step back in 2021 with 300 less yards passing, 13 less touchdowns and six more interceptions.
Fuller has the weapons around him to make that bounce-back season a reality with running back Adrian Soto returning after rushing for 814 yards last season. Soto also had 485 yards receiving, but the pass-catchers don’t stop there.
All-American tight end Hunter Budke is a matchup problem for who ever lines up across from him. The 6-foot-2, 240 pounder had 47 catches for 620 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Manny Ramsey leads the targets on the outside with 811 yards and four touchdowns on 65 grabs last season. Josh Okechukwu finished with 24 catches, 391 yards and two scores last season.
“We are just excited on offense,” Fuller said. “Got a lot of pieces, we just have to put it together and put the ball in the end zone.”
Defensively, the strength for the Tigers returns in the back end with the linebackers and defensive backs. Linebacker Myles Menges was a force last season with 75 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. He’s joined at the linebacker level by Layke Heimerman and John Johnson.
“He just watches film constantly,” Brown said of Heimerman. “He has got a block head and is ready to go hit people and get after it.”
The defensive backs are a deep group including Devin White who led the team with two interceptions last season.
“It pretty easy to get hyped up, especially Week One with Northwest,” Heimerman said. “That is the big one. That is the one that you always want to get.”
Player To Know:
Hunter Budke came into last season as a first-year starter at tight end and had two catches for 21 yards against Northwest in Week One, but exploded after that.
In Week Two, Budke had nine catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against Missouri Western. He had a stretch of six games with seven touchdowns midway through the season.
“Obviously Budke had a great year last year,” Fuller said. “I think he has made improvements to his game. I think he gets bigger every day.”
He was a First Team All-American for the AFCA, D2CCA, Associated Press, Don Hansen and D2Football.com.
Key Stretch:
Weeks One and Two will really tell a lot about the Tigers. Opening at Northwest Missouri State is a big challenge for anyone, but Week Two’s game against Missouri Western has been a matchup that always seems to give the Tigers trouble.
The Western game could be a trap game if the Tigers are either riding high after a win over Northwest or trying to regroup after a loss.
“Week One will not define our entire season one way or another because there are ten games to go after that,” Brown said. “But we have to play well.”
After seeing how last year played out after a 0-2 start, the Tigers know that they can’t have that happen again.
“It is important every year to get off to a good start,” Brown said.
Getting It Started:
Fort Hays State is a team that has given Northwest as much trouble as anyone in the MIAA in recent years, but it is a tall task to play a night game in Maryville to open the season.
“To start with a win for us would be huge, especially against a team like Northwest Missouri,” Brown said.
Brown and Bearcat coach Rich Wright have both talked about the friendship and respect they have for each other.
“Him and I are pretty good friends until gameday,” Brown said. “Then we kinda separate and then when the game is over, we are back to being friends again.”