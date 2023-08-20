KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The crop of quarterbacks in the MIAA this season is unprecedented. All 11 teams in the league return their starting quarterback from the end of last season.
Nebraska-Kearney has a 2-time Harlon Hill finalist, Emporia State has one of the nation’s most efficient passers, Chad Dodson Jr., and Mike Hohensee have each led their teams to playoff wins. Washburn head coach Craig Schurig is happy to roll with his guy though.
“Kellen (Simoncic) coming back is a really big deal as an offense,” Schurig said. “I think he is one of the top players in Division-II. I think he will expand his leadership role.”
Kellen Simoncic is coming off his first season as the Ichabods’ starting quarterback as he threw for 2,354 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ran for four more scores.
“It is a gauntlet,” Simoncic said of the MIAA. “Every week is a challenge. It is a lot of fun, but I think just preparing differently, having that experience, preparing your body especially and then of course your mind.”
Simoncic, a Smithville graduate, will face a transition this season following the graduation of two of the MIAA’s most explosive playmakers in James Letcher Jr., and Peter Afful.
Collin Wilson gives the team an experienced receiver after 848 yards combined the last two seasons. Matthew Simmons also returns at tight end.
“We have tons of guys who have been there for three or four years who are eager to get onto the field,” Simoncic said. “… A lot of guys that are excited and hungry to get on the field.”
Taylon Peters is the most experienced running back in the conference and ran for 632 yards while adding 250 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.
“We may be a team that has to rely a little more on our run game,” Schurig said.
The offensive line is extremely experienced with All-MIAA First Team left tackle Andrew Funk leading the way. They return left guard Bergan Hofer, center Mason Honne, right guard Jacob Glendinning and right tackle CJ Murray.
“Returning the offensive line is big and obviously with Kellen coming back, so the communication — your offense and how you run it — that will stay really consistent and hopefully be even better,” Schurig said.
The defensive line will be built around defensive end Patrick Altenoro and defensive tackle Justice Akinmoladun.
“One of our strengths should be D-line,” Schurig said. “We will come at people with numbers. Obviously with Justice, he should be one of the better D-linemen in the conference and really in the country.”
The defense is losing their captain with linebacker Grant Bruner, but has experience on the backend with safety Jordan Finnesy. Finnesy is the team’s leading returning tackler with 58 a year ago.
“The linebacker position will really be by committee,” Schurig said.
Washburn opens the season with a trip to Pittsburg State on Thursday, August 31.
“We’re focused on Pitt State and excited for that opportunity,” Simoncic said.
Circled on the Calendar
Opening at Pittsburg State is the chance to make an early statement, but no matter how that game goes the playoffs are still a possibility for the Ichabods. The Turnpike Tussle against Emporia State on October 14 is a must win this season.
It is hard to imagine both teams making the playoffs this season so that game may turn out to be a de-facto elimination game. For Emporia State, it’s the week after their road trip to Pittsburg State.
Quotable
“It is fun. We kinda joked about it in the summer, talking about how they are doing in the summer and then us. We are so competitive with each other, but it is cool that he is in the MIAA and he loves it at Northwest so hopefully he can get on the field. I might have to say something to Coach (Rich) Wright here (at Media Day) and get in his ear about Cody.” ~ Kellen Simoncic on his brother Cody Simoncic playing for Northwest Missouri State