22-10-20 NWFB Simoncic (1).jpg
Buy Now

Washburn quarterback Kellen Simoncic scrambles against Northwest Missouri State on October 15, 2022, in Maryville.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The crop of quarterbacks in the MIAA this season is unprecedented. All 11 teams in the league return their starting quarterback from the end of last season.

Nebraska-Kearney has a 2-time Harlon Hill finalist, Emporia State has one of the nation’s most efficient passers, Chad Dodson Jr., and Mike Hohensee have each led their teams to playoff wins. Washburn head coach Craig Schurig is happy to roll with his guy though.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags