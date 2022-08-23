Northeastern State made strides early in the season last year — ending a 25-game losing skid in the MIAA with a Week 2 win at Missouri Southern and beating Lincoln in Week 4.
The season ended on a sour note though with seven-straight losses — the closest one being a 32-point loss at Missouri Western.
In J.J. Eckert’s third true season in Tahlequah, the RiverHawks hope they can build from their successes and failures in previous years.
“We didn’t do the things down the stretch to be the type of program that we want to be,” Eckert said.
One area Eckert hopes that growth is obvious is just having more players on his roster who have been through the MIAA grind before.
“We’ve got to continue getting bigger, faster and stronger to be the kind of program we want to be,” Eckert said.
Junior running back Isaiah Davis returns to lead the backfield this year after running for over four yards-per-carry last year with 346 yards and four touchdowns.
“We were young last year, so we have a bunch of guys coming back who know the offense,” Davis said.
At quarterback, Grant Elerick was thrown into the fire as a freshman, but showed promise — completing 100-of-173 passes for 1,109 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Defensively, the RiverHawks will be replacing their top two tacklers, but return some experience rushing the passer after Blake Corn led the team in sacks last year.
“We are a motivated group that just wants to get after it,” Corn said.
Player To Know:
Corn had 3.5 sacks last season and 4.5 tackles for loss and was the talk of MIAA Media Day showing his personality with a cowboy hat, mullet and mustache.
“Last year, I played with short hair for the first time since eighth grade and I didn’t feel the same,” Corn said.
The sophomore from Tahlequah High School could develop into one of the leaders on the RiverHawk defense this season.
“It means everything to me,” Corn said. “Tahlequah is where I grew up. Tahlequah is where I’ve lived my whole life. To play for the university in my hometown is one of the greatest honors.”
Key Stretch:
Week Four against Lincoln is a big game for the RiverHawks. Last season, they pulled off the overtime win and certainly don’t want to drop the contest this season.
Then after a matchup with Central Missouri, the RiverHawks travel to Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos are one of the more talked about teams in the MIAA with the hiring of Adam Dorrel. Winning the President’s Cup would be huge for the Northeastern State program.
Getting It Started:
The RiverHawks open the year on the road at Emporia State.