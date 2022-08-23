NSU Davis.jpg
Northeastern State running back Isaiah Davis carries the ball last season against Northwest Missouri State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Northeastern State made strides early in the season last year — ending a 25-game losing skid in the MIAA with a Week 2 win at Missouri Southern and beating Lincoln in Week 4.

The season ended on a sour note though with seven-straight losses — the closest one being a 32-point loss at Missouri Western.

