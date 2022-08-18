Northwest Missouri State has won seven of the last eight MIAA championships. The conference has the Bearcats as the top-ranked team in the league again this season in both the coaches and media preseason polls, but for Coach Rich Wright’s squad they know that the road to another title won’t be easy and it starts next Thursday with Fort Hays State coming to Maryville.
“It creates a sense of urgency from the first day of camp,” Wright said. “Everybody knows that I’m real good friends with Chris Brown (Fort Hays State coach). I have a lot of respect for what he’s done at Fort Hays State and how he’s been able to elevate that program. Everyone knows that when they come to town, it is a physical football game.”
The theme throughout last month’s MIAA Media Day was coach-after-coach talking about how deep the MIAA year, including former Northwest head coach Adam Dorrel.
“In my opinion, it is a better league from the last time I was here — more depth,” the Central Oklahoma first-year coach said.
Northwest’s ability to navigate the conference will come down to how quickly they can replace some of the standouts they lost from last season’s roster, but Wright has been happy with the development of his roster.
“It is literally like putting a puzzle back together, you have different pieces that have to go in and it takes time,” Wright said. “They have spent a lot of time in the weight room right now, but they haven’t actually got out on the field and that is what makes football such a special game. It takes 22 guys working together over and over again to have the type of success that we like to have at Northwest. It is going to be a work in progress.”
One place the Bearcats have a wealth of experience is the quarterback position where Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee each went through physical struggles last season, but managed to combine to start every game.
Good friends off the field, Hohensee and Braden Wright are both heading into this season as healthy as either has been since Week 2 of last year with Hohensee being severely limited much of the season with a leg injury and Wright losing 20 pounds after an emergency surgery and recovery.
The coaching staff has repeatedly said that both quarterbacks will play this year. The Bearcats offense was at its best last season when both were in the lineup at the end of the season with 59 points against Northeastern State, 66 against Nebraska-Kearney, 49 at Missouri Southern 35 against Emporia State and 50 against Central Washington.
Keeping both quarterbacks healthy is clearly going to be in the best interest of the Bearcat offense, but if an injury happens, the Bearcats have an advantage few in the country do with a second All-MIAA quarterback available to carry the full load if need be.
“Offensively, anytime you can have your quarterback position solid, I think that is very helpful,” Rich Wright said. “We’ve got two guys in Braden and Mike who have played significant snaps in big-time games and they understand the rigors and pressure of that.”
Defensively, Rich Wright says his linebackers might be the strength of the defense this season with captains Sam Phillips and Isaac Vollestedt leading the group and plenty of quality players behind them.
“The strength of our defense is going to be our linebacker corps,” Wright said. “We did graduate two guys (Jackson Barnes and Brody Buck), but the talent level at the linebacker position — spearheaded by Sam Phillips — is one we are going to lean on.”
The secondary is the area that Wright has pointed to as having the most questions, but the team returns a couple of standouts at cornerback with sophomore Cahleel Smith coming off an All-American season and sophomore Trevon Peake being healthy this season.
Player To Know:
If you’ve been reading the Forum all summer, every position group has been previewed leading up to the season, but the Bearcats have added a late piece at running back with Kevin Dominique transferring in from Louisiana Tech.
With speedy backs like Jamar Moya, Jadon Brady and Tank Young among the players likely to get the most carries this year, Northwest didn’t have the powerful back that they have featured over the years.
Dominique is the biggest running back on the roster at 6-foot-1, 218 pounds. At Grambling in 2019, he had 514 yards on 92 attempts with four touchdowns.
Key Stretch:
October is the month where the MIAA championship is likely to be decided. On October 8, the Bearcats travel to the Jungle to face Pittsburg State.
The next week, they play the only MIAA team to hand them a loss last year with Washburn. Then after a visit from Northeastern State, it is a road trip to Nebraska-Kearney and a showdown of the top-2 teams in the MIAA preseason polls.
Getting It Started:
For the first time since 2018, Northwest is going to have the opportunity to host Fort Hays State.
The last four contests between the two schools have been one-score games with the Tigers winning by one in both 2017 and 2018 and the Bearcats winning by three in 2019 and by eight in 2021.
Northwest has won 13 of the last 15 games over the Tigers.