2021-11-05 NW FB Rich.jpg
Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright comes onto the field for the game last season against Nebraska-Kearney at Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Northwest Missouri State has won seven of the last eight MIAA championships. The conference has the Bearcats as the top-ranked team in the league again this season in both the coaches and media preseason polls, but for Coach Rich Wright’s squad they know that the road to another title won’t be easy and it starts next Thursday with Fort Hays State coming to Maryville.

“It creates a sense of urgency from the first day of camp,” Wright said. “Everybody knows that I’m real good friends with Chris Brown (Fort Hays State coach). I have a lot of respect for what he’s done at Fort Hays State and how he’s been able to elevate that program. Everyone knows that when they come to town, it is a physical football game.”

