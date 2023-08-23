KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite an 8-15 career record for Atiba Bradley in his two years at Missouri Southern, it is hard to imagine a better job being done.
None of the previous three head coaches — including interim coach Joe Bettasso — had won four games in their entire tenure, let alone one season. After a 3-8 2021, it was a 4-7 mark last year.
Now the Lions return 15 starters and expectations in Joplin should be on the rise, even if the MIAA Coaches Poll doesn’t show that with the Lions being picked 10th.
“2022 was a great year in respects to — I feel like we established ourselves in the ability to compete in this league,” Bradley said. “I think it has been a long time since Missouri Southern has been able to do that, so (I’m) excited from that standpoint, but 2022 had a lot of close losses and I’m excited to see if we’ve made the jump that we need to so that those close losses turn into close wins and we can flip this thing around.”
Offensively, the group is led by a hometown kid with junior running back Nathan Glades as the top returning running back in the MIAA. Glades ran for 855 yards and six touchdowns last season.
“As we continue to drive this culture and this team, that is really important to have those guys that set examples for the new guys coming in,” Bradley said.
Southern returns a pair of accomplished receivers with Jaedon Stoshak and Ezekiel Lang. Both receivers had over 450 yards last season.
“Guys trusting our coaching staff and not playing for themselves, but playing for the team,” Stoshak said. “That is just the biggest thing I’ve seen as the difference.”
The key on offense may come down to how sophomore Luke Sampson performs in his first year as a full-time starter. Sampson threw for 752 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Luke Sampson has really stepped up,” Stoshak said. “He came in last year after our starting quarterback had an injury. I think him getting reps with our starters — the more that he gets reps the better that he performs. … Even as being the young guy, I think he’s done a great job of stepping up.”
Defensively, Missouri Southern is replacing Richard Jordan Jr., after leading that defense since 2018. Linebacker Colton Winder will look to step into that leadership role — after he had 91 tackles and three interceptions last season.
The defensive line will be led by senior Solomona Fetuao after he had three sacks last season.
“I can’t dwell in the past season and what happened,” Fetuao said. “We came up short. We didn’t meet the goals that we had for that season. Going onto (this season), just taking baby steps is what Coach was saying, just improving on what we can do better for this upcoming season. It is going to be exciting and it is fun, so I can’t wait for it.”
The Lions open the season with a home game on Thursday, August 31, against Northwest Missouri State.
“I think it is a big-time matchup because it is an opportunity to play football,” Bradley said. “There is no taking away the accolades and the credit that they get. They are a great program, but we know that if we win that game, there is still a lot of season left — if we lose that game, there is still a lot of season left. Our guys aren’t necessarily focused to play one opponent, but just excited for the opportunity to compete.”
Circled on the Calendar
While last season’s schedule was back-loaded for the Lions, this season, it is flipped. With Northwest, Washburn, Nebraska-Kearney, Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State all in the first six weeks, the Lions will need to survive that gauntlet.
After a game at Lincoln in Week 7, Missouri Southern returns home to face Central Missouri. A win over the Mules on October 28 could propel the Lions to finish the season strong.
Quotable
“I like our mentality. I spoke with someone earlier. I think when I took the job here, our mentality in the locker room — the winning mentality was a minority. Now, moving two years past that, we finally got that to be the majority. Everybody is hungry. Everybody understands their role in the process. Everybody understands that it takes all 120 players and 12 staff to get this thing where we want to go. I think that has probably been the most exciting thing, just seeing those guys do their job day in and day out.” ~ Atiba Bradley