Atiba Bradley was the third coach in three years when he was hired at Missouri Southern and took over in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would be hard to find a more difficult situation in the country to take over than Bradley alma mater. In 2021, Bradley’s Lions won more games than the program has won in a season since 2014.
“When I took this job about 18 months ago, I knew it was a process,” Bradley said. “I knew it was something that was going to require a lot of time and energy. It paid off and we took some steps to really turn this thing around.”
The Lions struggled out of the gate with a 38-0 loss to Nebraska-Kearney and a surprising home loss to Northeastern State, but Bradley’s group bounced back and earned wins over Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri and Lincoln.
The team also had one-score losses against Pittsburg State, Washburn and Emporia State.
“For us, we are trying to learn how to finish,” Bradley said. “We are trying to learn how to do things that we have to do to push us over the edge and turn some of those L’s into wins.”
Bradley name was brought up several times by other coaches at MIAA Media Day as an example of how good the league is from top to bottom.
Offensively, the team returns quarterback Dawson Herl, who took some lumps as freshman staring in the MIAA, but showed a lot of promise as well. He finished with 2,260 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Joplin product Nathan Glades was the other half of the all-freshman backfield last year and ran for 737 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, the Lions are led by their most decorated player with Richard Jordan Jr. The linebacker had 112 tackles last season 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
“I love being a field general out there and I love leading my defense,” Jordan said. “Huge shout out to my D-line, they make those gaps nice and clear.”
Player To Know:
Missouri Southern has been through its share of young quarterbacks over the years and hasn’t been able to develop them because of the infrastructure around them. Herl has shown plenty of promise, if Southern keeps improving, it will be because they put him in position to succeed.
“Don’t count us out this year,” Herl said.
Key Stretch:
A 2-1 start to the season would be the best start in Joplin since 2013.
It won’t be easy with Nebraska-Kearney to start the season, but if they can play well in that game, Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma are winnable games.
Two wins in the first three would really get the momentum rolling to start the year.
Getting It Started:
Nebraska-Kearney is the blueprint in the MIAA for climbing out of the cellar.
Missouri Southern would love to be where Nebraska-Kearney is as a program in five years, but it is a process and it’s hard to skip steps.
“This is a tough league and I think every team in this league has gotten better,” Bradley said.