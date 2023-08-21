22-09-22 NWFB UCM Lambo (1).jpg
Central Missouri head coach Josh Lamberson greets quarterback Cedric Case as he leaves the field on September 17 against Northwest Missouri State in Maryville.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Central Missouri has traditionally been one of the powerhouse programs in the MIAA, but after two-straight 4-win seasons gave the Mules their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1996-1997, the pressure is on for the Mules to make strides in 2023.

The good news is that the 1997 season was the first year of the Willie Fritz era and the Mules improved to 8-3 in the second year and Fritz finished his Mules tenure with a 67 percent winning percentage. If Warrensburg and Josh Lamberson could sign up for that Year 2 right now, I’m sure they would.

