Josh Lamberson has seen winning on the highest level in the MIAA during his time as a player and assistant coach at Northwest Missouri State. And Lamberson has experienced how tough it can be to climb up the standings in the MIAA during his two seasons of 1-21 football in his first stint as a head coach.
Now Lamberson must try and put both those experiences to use in his second opportunity as a head coach.
“We don’t have enough time to list everything that I’ve learned,” Lamberson said. “Some of the highlights though from being a head coach and being in this seat before is to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves first and implementing what you truly know to be right and what you truly know to be correct for your student-athletes and your coaching staff and the family you have.”
Luckily for the young coach, he has some Hall of Fame level sounding boards as former mentors. That includes his former coach at Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeerdsma, who attended Lamberson’s first MIAA Media Day press conference as a Mule.
Lamberson spoke of that connection when asked to compare himself to another mentor and his predecessor at Central Missouri Jim Svoboda.
“We are similar because I think we all learned from the same guy,” Lamberson said. “I would be remised not to point this out, but he is in the room today. A guy that I owe so much to in my coaching career and so many of us that have been up at this podium today owe in their coaching career and that is Coach Mel Tjeerdsma and ultimately what he taught us — not just about the game of football, but I mentioned the transactional against the transformational.
“Coach T, yeah he was my college football coach and he was demanding and we were fortunate to win a lot of games and do a lot of great things when I played for him and coached underneath him, but to be real honest with you, I don’t remember hardly any of those.
“What I remember is our conversations that we have and the life lessons that he still teaches me to this day. The way that I call him when I need advice or I need help, or to celebrate the good times or go through the bad times with. I think ultimately as a coach — you mentioned coach (Jim) Svoboda, coach (Adam) Dorrel, and coach (Rich) Wright — it all stems from one guy. That is the guy that we owe a lot of our success to and not just our success in football, but our success in life. And that is Coach Tjeerdsma.”
This season, Lamberson takes over a program closer to the level of the Nebraska-Kearney program when he inherited it than the Northwest dynasty that Tjeerdsma built.
The Mule offense is losing nearly all of its passing and rushing statistics from last season with sophomore quarterback Cedric Case throwing 16 passes last season.
Eleven of his passes came against Northwest last season when he was 6-for-11 for 42 yards. Against Lincoln, he was 4-for-5 for 117 yards including an 85-yard touchdown.
“We want to put a 1,000-yard rusher in the backfield,” offensive lineman Ty Reynolds said. “And want Ced to be able to be back there to throw as long as he wants and let Ced make plays.”
While running back is a question mark going into the season, Case will have weapons on the outside with Arkell Smith, Trevor Twehous and Zion Perry returning. Smith was the leader among that group last year with 42 catches for 673 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, Travis DeGrate and Azaiah Bello return to the linebacking corps as leaders. DeGrate had 40 tackles last season while Bello had a pair of interceptions.
“This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on,” DeGrate said. “We all believe in each other. We all push each other to be better. Coach Lambo has done a great job coming in, laying a foundation for the culture he wants to build at UCM and I feel like he’s got the whole team on board. Everyone wants to be a part of it. Everybody is living by it.”
Player To Know:
If Lamberson is going to have any level of success in his first year in Warrensburg, he needs his former Division-I quarterback to play like a Division-I quarterback.
Case, a Lincoln, Nebraska product, began his career at Texas State.
Sitting most of last year under Logan Twehous and Kyle Bradley might have been a good thing for Case to not have to be the guy replacing Brook Bolles.
Key Stretch:
The schedule did Lamberson no favors. The Mules get the MIAA’s four best teams the first four weeks with three on the road.
The important part of the year is the last three games. Home against Lincoln to get on the right track for home against Missouri Western and on the road against Central Oklahoma. Finishing 3-0 isn’t impossible, but 2-1 would even give the program positive momentum heading into Year 2.
Getting It Started:
The Mules start out with a trip to the Jungle. The last few years this game was considered a toss up, but Pittsburg State and Central Missouri have been headed in opposite directions lately.