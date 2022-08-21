UCM Azaiah Bello.jpg
Central Missouri linebacker Azaiah Bello bats down a pass from Northwest Missouri State quarterback Mike Hohensee last season in Warrensburg.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Josh Lamberson has seen winning on the highest level in the MIAA during his time as a player and assistant coach at Northwest Missouri State. And Lamberson has experienced how tough it can be to climb up the standings in the MIAA during his two seasons of 1-21 football in his first stint as a head coach.

Now Lamberson must try and put both those experiences to use in his second opportunity as a head coach.

