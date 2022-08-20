Washburn showed last year that they can overcome adversity and still compete with the best teams in the country and the MIAA.
“I think we have strength at about every position to be honest,” Washburn coach Craig Schurig said.
In the MIAA, the measuring stick is Northwest Missouri State. The Ichabods managed to knock off the Bearcats despite All-MIAA quarterback Mitch Schurig only throwing three passes.
Freshman quarterback Kellen Simoncic stepped in that day for an injured Schurig and completed 15-of-29 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The next week, he got the start at Central Oklahoma and led the Ichabods to a win with 193 yards and another touchdown.
Simoncic’s success in his limited sample size last season has the Ichabods feeling good about their quarterback situation heading into this season.
“He had two really big games for us,” Craig Schurig said. “The Northwest game, like you mentioned, and he was a key reason why we won that game. Guys kinda rallied around him. And then the next week, we went down to UCO, and he played really well and we won that game.
“He’s got experience and he has been battle tested so to speak. He had a great spring — he really did.”
The Ichabod offense has plenty of weapons for the former Smithville quarterback to play with. Junior running back Taylon Peters started every game last season and rumbled for 711 yards on 138 rushes with four touchdowns.
On the outside, Washburn returns two of the MIAA’s top receivers. All-American James Letcher Jr., is back in Topeka for a fifth season after catching 68 passes for 927 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
“Me personally, if we don’t go to the playoffs and come out of the first round, that is a losing season,” Letcher said.
Peter Afful insures that all the big-play responsibility doesn’t land on Letcher. Afful caught 29 balls for 560 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
“I feel like we have a lot of returning talent,” Schurig said. “We can be pretty explosive at times.”
Defensively, the Ichabods have playmakers back at every level. Safeties Kevin Neal Jr., and Peyton Lane lead the back end of the defense and combined for 134 tackles last season.
Linebacker Grant Bruner was limited to just seven games last season, but had 20 tackles in a win over Pittsburg State and 15 tackles in a playoff loss to Harding.
“He will be a leader with that group and really get those guys adjusted so that they can play well in game time,” Schurig said.
On the defensive line, defensive tackle Landen Urban had 12 tackles for loss last year while Isaac Keener and Braden Rose give the team a pair of experienced defensive ends.
“This season is about taking that next step,” Neal said. “Last season, we got to get our feet wet, we got to be in those tough games and come out victorious in them.
“But now it is about taking that next step to have that season we want to have ultimately. That is conference championship aspirations, deep playoff run aspirations. And that is what we are shooting for.”
Player To Know:
James Letcher Jr., is capable of changing the game whenever he touches the ball. He has three kickoff returns for touchdowns the last two seasons and two last year. Teams would be wise to kick it into the end zone when Letcher is deep.
“I’m just hoping they kick to me this year,” Letcher said.
His receiving numbers have also climbed the last two years with 824 in 2019 and 927 in 2021. He has 17 touchdowns in that span.
“I only played running back in high school, so getting to college and understanding the receiver aspect of the (game) has helped me a lot,” Letcher said. “I understand how to run better routes, how to change the tempo in the routes, the different coverages and what defenses might throw at you.”
Key Stretch:
Washburn’s schedule is set up with one of the top contenders in the MIAA in each portion of the season with Nebraska-Kearney in Week 3, Northwest in Week 7 and Pittsburg State in Week 10.
The toughest three game stretch is Week 2, 3 and 4 with the Lopers first, who the Ichabods tied for second in the conference last season. Then they face a Missouri Western team who Washburn edged 47-41 last year. That is followed by the Turnpike Tussle with Emporia State, who beat Washburn 35-30 last season.
Getting It Started:
Washburn starts the season with a home game against Lincoln, who the Ichabods beat 76-12 in Week One last season.
The game may provide Washburn a chance to see what Simoncic can do as the leader of their offense.
“The MIAA is such an incredible conference, so week in and week out you have to play,” Craig Schurig said. “The fan bases in all the towns we play in are very supportive.”