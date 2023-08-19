22-11-17 NWFB Gleason (1).jpg
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason scans the field against Northwest Missouri State on November 12, 2022, in Emporia, Kansas.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emporia State learned last season just how thin the margins for a NCAA Division-II playoff berth can be. The Hornets lost three games — all by a single score — including a 1-point loss to Pittsburg State and a 6-point loss to Northwest Missouri State.

“Our league is such a grind,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “It is tough and it is tough to get into the playoffs. You lose three games by a total of 15 points. … We just got to get one of those games and we go to the playoffs, but we didn’t and we didn’t get it done.”

