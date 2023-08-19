KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emporia State learned last season just how thin the margins for a NCAA Division-II playoff berth can be. The Hornets lost three games — all by a single score — including a 1-point loss to Pittsburg State and a 6-point loss to Northwest Missouri State.
“Our league is such a grind,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “It is tough and it is tough to get into the playoffs. You lose three games by a total of 15 points. … We just got to get one of those games and we go to the playoffs, but we didn’t and we didn’t get it done.”
MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy opened MIAA Media Day by saying the conference had two of the top four teams in the nation last season with the Gorillas and Bearcats each seeing their seasons end in heartbreakers at Ferris State and Grand Valley State respectively. Ferris State would beat Grand Valley State 24-21 the next week and destroy their opponents outside the region in the national semifinals and championship.
Racy’s point was to highlight the unfairness of the regional system, but the that inequality goes beyond that as Emporia State — a team most would say is a top-10 team in the nation — didn’t even make the playoffs. The Hornets look to leave no doubt this season as to whether they deserve the chance to be in the field.
“We’ve been to a lot of bowl games,” Higgins said. “The bowl games are awesome, but that is not what we want. We want to be in the playoffs and we just came up short. We didn’t get it done.”
The team’s confidence starts with the MIAA’s best passer in Braden Gleason. The 3-year starting quarterback threw for 3,404 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.
“He makes my job a lot easier,” Higgins said. “The thing about it with Braden — what makes him so special is he is very process-oriented in what he does, the way he goes about his preparation. … I feel very comfortable each and every Saturday with him lining up as our signal caller and our sheriff.”
Gleason spreads the ball out fairly evenly amongst his guys, but loses top receiver Corey Thomas this season. However, Jaylen Varner appears ready to step in after 541 yards last season and an MIAA-leading 10 touchdowns.
“You never want to remain the same, you always want to get better, so that has just been our mindset this offseason — trying to get better each and every day,” Gleason said.
Next to Gleason in the backfield, Billy Ross Jr. has proven himself as a playmaker. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound scat back was the lightning compliment to the bigger Canaan Brooks last season. Now it’s Ross’ job and after over 1,000 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns, he certainly appears ready for an even heavier workload.
“Coach Higgins lets me play freely,” Gleason said. “Lets me really own the offense. … He lets me be me.”
Defensively, Emporia State made great strides last season, finishing fourth in the MIAA in scoring defense. Those strides began in the trenches where All-MIAA First Teamer Jordan Williams resides.
“We wanted to focus more on takeaways,” Williams said. “Taking the ball and giving it to our offense so they can make plays. They are great at doing it, so why not get them the ball each and every down if you can.”
Williams is joined on the defensive line by veterans and All-MIAA honorable mention selections Rafe Goucher and Rylan Miller.
“We have a lot of experience and a lot of different skill sets in that room,” Williams said. “I just feel like in that room — we are ready to go.”
At linebacker, the Hornets replace a couple mainstays with Dawson Hammes and Cade Harelson. They will be relying on captain Declan Haub to lead that group.
The Hornets open the season on Thursday, August 31, by hosting Lincoln for a non-conference game.
“We feel like we have some unfinished business,” Higgins said.
Circled on the Calendar
After Lincoln, it’s a road trip to Maryville on Thursday, September 7, and a game with Northwest Missouri State. In order to be in the playoffs, the Hornets likely need to beat either Pittsburg State or Northwest with both those games being on the road.
Picking up a signature win in Bearcat Stadium is the type of thing that puts the entire nation on notice. With Lincoln before and Northeastern State after, the Hornets can throw the kitchen sink at Northwest in this one.
Quotable
“It is first class. The MIAA takes a backseat to nobody.” ~ Garin Higgins