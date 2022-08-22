Last season, the Griffons came into MIAA Media Day confident and unafraid to let the rest of the league know what kind of season they were looking to have.
The season did not go the way Missouri Western hoped and the team needed a Week 11 win over Lincoln just to finish above .500. This season the Griffons are regrouping and still taking aim at their first playoff appearance in a decade.
“We weren’t very happy with what we did and accomplished last year,” Williamson said.
Williamson believes that his team has the pieces to make a special season like that a reality and it starts at quarterback where sophomore Reagan Jones got more and more time as the season went on and finished the season as the starter.
Jones finished the season completing 58-of-95 passes for 906 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
He will have plenty of weapons with running back Brandon Hall back after 627 yards and five touchdowns last season.
“With the weapons we have offensively on that side of the ball, it is going to be really enjoyable to watch them work,” Williamson said.
The receiving corps is deep and headlined by Cooper Burton and Traveon James who each had over 600 yards last season.
Defensively, the secondary is a strength with Kobe Cummings and D.J. Stirgus back leading the unit. Cummings had 75 tackles and six interceptions last season.
“We are way better than our record says and our record shows — we just have to put it all together,” Stirgus said.
C.J. Ravenall and Arnold Crayton return as highly productive defensive ends. Ravenall had seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Player To Know:
Tight end Cam Grady returns after missing last season with an injury. If Grady, who had 261 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, is back to full health, it gives Jones another explosive weapon.
“We got a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball, a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and we are just ready to get things going — play some football,” Grady said.
Key Stretch:
Washburn, Northwest and Nebraska-Kearney are the Griffons’ schedule for Weeks 4, 5 and 6. If the Griffons are the team that Williamson envisions, they can’t get swept with two of those games being at home.
Getting It Started:
Last season, Central Oklahoma provided the Griffons with a harsh reality in Week 1 by handing them a loss to begin the season. Now, the Bronchos are led by Adam Dorrel so it isn’t getting any easier.
“You can’t let your guard down ever — you have to be ready to go,” Williamson said. “... Coach Dorrel is a great coach. He has done a great job in this league.”
The Griffons have beaten Dorrel in the past, but it was 10 years ago when Dorrel was at Northwest and Jerry Partridge was coaching the Griffons. That is also the last time Western made the playoffs.
“We’ve got to focus on our discipline,” Williamson said. “... We’ve got to be ready to go from the very first snap from scrimmage and we’ve got to get after it.”