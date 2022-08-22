MoWest.jpg
Missouri Western coach Matt Williamson speaks at MIAA Media Day in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Last season, the Griffons came into MIAA Media Day confident and unafraid to let the rest of the league know what kind of season they were looking to have.

The season did not go the way Missouri Western hoped and the team needed a Week 11 win over Lincoln just to finish above .500. This season the Griffons are regrouping and still taking aim at their first playoff appearance in a decade.

