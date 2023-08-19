KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas came as close as anyone to dethroning Ferris State in 2022, but fell three points short in Big Rapids. However, with the makeup of the 2023 roster, the Gorillas may have been a year ahead of schedule.
“At the end of the day, that was a bad feeling up on that field in Michigan a year ago,” head coach Brian Wright said.
In Wright’s second full season at the school, he was able to get Pittsburg State back to its traditional perch atop the MIAA and this year’s team returns 14 starters.
“We had a decent year last year — 12-1 looks good on paper, but at the end of the day, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted and that is a national championship,” left tackle Trase Jeffries said. “It sounds kinda crazy, but when you are a Gorilla, you know what you sign up for. Those are the expectations.”
As with any list of key players, the group of returners begins with junior quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. After making his first start in the 2021 season finale against Fort Hays State, Dodson seized the job in 2022 and threw for 2,975 yards with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“As we know in the game of football, you got to have that guy to do the things that we would like to do,” Wright said.
Dodson’s favorite returning target is the premier tight end in the MIAA with senior Devon Garrison. The JUCO product was a First Team All-MIAA selection last season and had 614 yards and seven touchdowns on 35 catches.
On the outside, last season’s MIAA Freshman of the Year Kolbe Katsis will see a larger role with the graduation of the rest of their starting receivers. Katsis was a big-play threat as a receiver and returner last season.
“I’ve really seen those guys continue to grow and get better,” Wright said.
The Gorillas replace All-MIAA First Team running back Caleb Lewis, but with an offensive line returning big guys like Trase Jeffries and Cooper Schettle, Pittsburg State still appears ready to be able to move most teams on the ground.
“We actually got a few transfers,” Jeffries said of the offensive line. “We got Landon Blubaugh, Zane Madison and Aidan Chance, so I feel like we added some good depth there.
“As a unit, I’m just really excited for us to take the next step. I feel like we took a step backwards last year as a unit and me personally as an individual. I don’t feel like I played up to my expectations.”
Defensively is where the Gorillas really appear loaded. Dubem Okonkwo is the premier pass rusher returning in the MIAA after 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss last year.
“Obviously you bring one of the best pass rushers in the conference back in Dubem,” Wright said. “We are going to have to see some young guys really step up there.”
The linebacking group replaces standout PJ Sarwinski, but returns veterans Luke Jennings and Alex Gaskill.
“It has really started with that group,” Wright said of his linebackers.
With cornerback Rico Payton as one of the top coverage guys in the MIAA and safety Michael Lacey being one of the best on the backend, the secondary should be a strength for the Gorillas.
“The biggest thing that this defense talks about is having ownership,” Lacey said. “Whatever your role is, whatever your position is, owning that. If you are one of those guys that has to make those plays, you have to own that. And that is what that will be this year for me — owning that role.”
Pittsburg State opens the season on Thursday, August 31, as they host Washburn. The Ichabods are picked fourth in the MIAA by both the media and coaches.
“We are not satisfied,” Lacey said. “We are still hurt about how we ended last year.
“… The determination that we put in is really going to be seen through our works.”
Circled on the Calendar
There is no doubt about the Game of the Year in the MIAA this season, at least as we sit right now. On October 21, Pittsburg State will come to Maryville for Northwest Missouri State’s Homecoming.
The Gorillas survived in the Jungle, 24-22, against the Bearcats last season as a 2-point conversion attempt was just incomplete. The MIAA championship may be decided amongst the two teams again this year.
Quotable
“We’ve got a team that is hungry.” — Trase Jeffries