22-10-13 NWFB Dodson (1).jpg
Buy Now

Pittsburg State quarterback Chad Dodson drops back to pass against Northwest Missouri State on October 8, 2022, in Pittsburg, Kansas.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas came as close as anyone to dethroning Ferris State in 2022, but fell three points short in Big Rapids. However, with the makeup of the 2023 roster, the Gorillas may have been a year ahead of schedule.

“At the end of the day, that was a bad feeling up on that field in Michigan a year ago,” head coach Brian Wright said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags