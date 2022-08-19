PSU Brandon Mlekus.jpg
Buy Now

Pittsburg State safety Brandon Mlekus tackles Northwest Missouri State running back Al McKeller last season at Bearcat Stadium.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Pittsburg State isn’t just one of the most storied teams in the MIAA, but the Gorillas are the winningest program in the history of Division-II football. When Mel Tjeerdsma was turning Northwest Missouri State into a national power, it was Pittsburg State that the Bearcats were trying to get past.

Since Northwest has assumed the role of the team to beat year in and year out, Pittsburg State has made the playoffs just twice since legendary coach Chuck Broyles retired. One of those seasons resulted in the 2011 national championship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags