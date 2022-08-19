Pittsburg State isn’t just one of the most storied teams in the MIAA, but the Gorillas are the winningest program in the history of Division-II football. When Mel Tjeerdsma was turning Northwest Missouri State into a national power, it was Pittsburg State that the Bearcats were trying to get past.
Since Northwest has assumed the role of the team to beat year in and year out, Pittsburg State has made the playoffs just twice since legendary coach Chuck Broyles retired. One of those seasons resulted in the 2011 national championship.
The Gorillas are hoping that second-year coach Brian Wright can be the guy to get the Gorillas back to being a consistent playoff team.
“We talked about in the offseason ‘closing the gap,’ and our guys have worked extremely hard this year to do that,” Wright said.
In Wright’s first season, the Gorillas nearly got back into the playoffs, but a Week 10 home loss to Washburn, 28-26, led to the Ichabods getting into the playoffs and tying for second in the MIAA.
“Certainly building off a good season,” Wright said. “Not a great season and not a season that is up to our standards from a year ago. Felt like we played good football for the most part — good enough to win eight games. That is not the goal at Pittsburg State, however.”
The Gorillas will be reloading at quarterback this season, but sophomore Chad Dodson did get an opportunity to play last season behind Mak Sexton and showed plenty of potential. Dodson finished his freshman season completing 42-of-62 passes for 599 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
At running back, Pittsburg State as a similar scenario where the starter Tyler Adkins is gone, but sophomore Caleb Lewis got plenty of opportunities as a freshman and seems ready to step in. He had 547 yards last season and three touchdowns.
At receiver, the team is replacing Iowa State transfer Jalen Martin, who was one of the MIAA’s most dangerous weapons last season. Elijah Harris steps into that leading role after leading the team in touchdown catches last season with seven. The Pittsburg High graduate had 664 receiving yards.
The offensive line led by Trase Jeffries, Kory Woodruff and Riley Teutsch returns plenty of experience from last season.
“Finishing 8-3, that left a sour taste in our mouths,” Woodruff said. “Coming into the summer and spring, we knew what we had to do and when it comes time, we’ll be ready.”
Defensively, linebacker PJ Sarwinski sets the tone. The First Team All-MIAA selection led the Gorillas with 84 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last season.
“I have a lot of faith and trust in our guys,” Sarwinski said.
Luke Jennings joins Sarwinski as a returning starter at linebacker and defensive lineman Zeke Hall gives the defense another key returner in the front seven.
“We are trying to close the gap,” Sarwinski said. “We lost three games very close last year.”
Player To Know:
When Brandon Mlekus came to Pittsburg State, he was coming off a decorated high school career at nearby Frontenac, Kansas, where he was the Kansas 4A-II Offensive Player of the Year as a quarterback.
In 2019, Mlekus started at quarterback for the Gorillas, but that was the last season of the Tim Beck era in Pittsburg and when Brian Wright became the head coach, Mlekus became a defensive player.
The transition paid dividends immediately with Mlekus leading the team in tackles during the Gorilla’s 4-game 2020 season.
Last season, the safety was second on the team in tackles with 68 and had three tackles for loss.
Key Stretch:
The Gorilla schedule features the two teams in the MIAA being nicely spaced with a trip to Nebraska-Kearney in Week 2, Northwest visiting in Week 6 and a trip to Topeka for Washburn in Week 10.
The Washburn game is part of the stretch of the season that Pittsburg will have to be playing its best. No matter how the Loper and Bearcat games turn out the last four games of the season will likely determine the Gorillas’ playoff fate.
It starts in Week 8 with Missouri Western and in Week 9 it’s a trip to visit Adam Dorrel and Central Oklahoma. The Washburn showdown is followed by a home game with Fort Hays State.
Getting It Started:
The Gorillas open the season with an old rival from his playing days at Northwest, Josh Lamberson. Lamberson is the first-year coach at Central Missouri.
Last season, Pittsburg State topped Central Missouri 35-16 in the season opener. With the losses on the roster that Central Missouri has, Pittsburg State needs to secure a win at home.