Emporia State coach Garin Higgins speaks with the media last month at MIAA Media Day in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

During the Garin Higgins era at Emporia State, there has been a direct correlation between quarterback play and winning. In 2015 and 2016, Emporia State won 11 games and made the playoffs both seasons. During those seasons, Brent Wilson and Braxton Marstall each had one of the best statistical seasons for a quarterback in MIAA history.

In 2015, Wilson had 4,560 yards of total offense — second in MIAA history. In 2016, Marstall had the seventh-most in MIAA history and the second-most in Hornet history with 4,114. The rest of the top seven is elite quarterback company with Central Missouri’s Eric Czerniewski, Northwest’s Chris Greisen and all three Bolles brothers with Blake, Brady and Brook.

