During the Garin Higgins era at Emporia State, there has been a direct correlation between quarterback play and winning. In 2015 and 2016, Emporia State won 11 games and made the playoffs both seasons. During those seasons, Brent Wilson and Braxton Marstall each had one of the best statistical seasons for a quarterback in MIAA history.
In 2015, Wilson had 4,560 yards of total offense — second in MIAA history. In 2016, Marstall had the seventh-most in MIAA history and the second-most in Hornet history with 4,114. The rest of the top seven is elite quarterback company with Central Missouri’s Eric Czerniewski, Northwest’s Chris Greisen and all three Bolles brothers with Blake, Brady and Brook.
As a sophomore last season, Braden Gleason showed that he might be on the trajectory to turn in one of those special seasons.
“We’ve talked together,” Higgins said. “I feel like Braden should know what is expected of him this summer and this fall — and understand the importance and what it is like to play quarterback at our institution and the type of leadership you have to have. Not only that, but how you go about preparing yourself each and every day. I think that is vitally important. I think he has grasped that.”
In his first year as the starter, Gleason led the MIAA in passing with 3,393 yards and 30 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also ran for 334 yards.
“All the guys around me make my job pretty easy,” Gleason said. “I just get them the ball and let them make some plays.”
Having Gleason back at the helm of his offense for another season, Higgins admits gives him some comfort.
“It is that level of comfort and knowing that you’ve got a guy who’s been through it,” Higgins said. “Whereas last year it was ‘Man, I hope and just secure the football. You don’t have to try and win the game on your own. You got 10 guys around you.’ But also this year, I think it is important, I coach Braden and make sure he understands that he doesn’t have to carry the whole team either.”
Gleason has weapons around him including Canaan Brooks who made a big impact in his first season after transferring from Division-I FCS South Dakota. In this first season as a Hornet, Brooks carried the ball 154 times for 771 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the fourth leading rusher in the MIAA.
The Hornets return their top three pure receivers with Corey Thomas, Jaylen Varner and Tyler Kahmann as well. Each had at least 400 yards receiving and four touchdowns last season as Gleason spread the ball evenly.
“We return 10 starters so when you’ve got a veteran unit, they’ve been through it,” Higgins said of the offense. “It starts up front. We return four of the five starters on the offensive line. I know that gives (Gleason) a level of comfort and confidence.”
Defensively, the linebackers are the strength of the Hornet defense with Dawson Hammes and Cade Harelson returning after finishing first and second in tackles for Emporia State last season.
“It is good to have a guy like Dawson because you know what he is going to bring to the table,” Higgins said. “Great work ethic, coach’s son, loves the game of football, physical and passionate about what he does and I think that shows and I think that bleeds over to our other guys on the team.”
Player to Know:
Before Gleason was the starting quarterback for the Hornets, that job belonged to Dalton Cowan, who played in all 11 games at quarterback in 2019.
With Gleason’s emergence, Cowan shifted to the Hornet’s S-back spot in 2021. He finished with 331 yards receiving last year with three touchdowns.
Now a senior, Cowan will be hoping that his unusual journey in Emporia is capped with a big final season.
Key Stretch:
After starting off with the Oklahoma schools — Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma — the Hornets return home to face a Missouri Western team which has had their number in recent seasons, winning three-straight games.
In Week 4, it is a rivalry game for Emporia as they host Pittsburg State followed by another rivalry with the Turnpike Tussle and a showdown in Topeka with Washburn.
If Emporia can finish 2-1 in those three games, it will set them up for an improved season. If they can go 3-0, the Hornets become real contenders in the MIAA.
“Playing in this league every Saturday, it is a big game,” Higgins said.
Starting It Off:
The Hornets host Northeastern State to begin the season. Emporia State leads the all-time series 9-0 and the last six matchups have been decided by at least 20 points.
“Guys have worked hard, guys are committed and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season,” Higgins said.