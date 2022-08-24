The Lincoln Blue Tigers have been searching for stability atop their football program for years. Since 2015, the Blue Tigers have had six different head coaches leading the program.
Lincoln hopes it has found its solution at head coach with Jermaine Gales who gets his first head coaching opportunity after spending 20 years as an assistant coach in Division-I and Division-II.
“Coming off the 0-10 season last year, people haven’t a really good taste in their mouth about Lincoln football,” Gales said. “They hired the right guy to come in and try to get that thing going in the right direction.”
Gales’ most recent stops have been as an offensive coordinator at Bluefield State and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“The thing about our young men is that they want to believe, you just got to make them believe,” Gales said. “The way to believe is to care about them, love them and pat them on the back just as hard as you kick them in the butt.”
Through his time at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a Division-I FCS program, Gales and the Blue Tigers hope they may also have found its solution at quarterback with Xzavier Vaughn transferring from Pine Bluff.
Vaughn played as a freshman at Pine Bluff and completed 25-of-49 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
He ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
“I’m excited to see the future of the program,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn’s presence may help the Blue Tigers unlock the talents of senior running back Hosea Franklin again. As a sophomore the 5-foot-7 back led the MIAA in rushing with 1,359 yards, but was limited 781 yards last season.
Defensively, junior defensive back Zyan Thomas-King is the team’s leading returning tackler with 45 last season.
“I’m truly excited to play (for) Coach Gales and (defensive coordinator Joseph) Carter,” Thomas-King said. “They give me hope and hope is a dangerous weapon.”
Player To Know:
Vaughn’s addition to the offense has the potential to expand the Blue Tiger offense which threw for just 191 yards per game last season.
Key Stretch:
Week Four presents Lincoln with its first trip to Tahlequah and Northeastern State in program history. The Blue Tigers and RiverHawks have split the two meetings in Jefferson City with Lincoln winning 27-9 in overtime in 2019 and Northeastern State winning 49-48 in overtime last year.
That game is followed by games against Missouri Southern and Central Oklahoma. If there is a win on Lincoln’s schedule, it is likely to be one of those games.
Getting It Started:
Lincoln faces a tough task to open the season as the Blue Tigers travel to Topeka to play a Washburn team which beat them 76-12 in Week One last season.
“Our message across the board is progress,” Gales said. “We want to show progress. We want to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving in a positive direction. I tell my young men that you have to control what you can control. What you can control is you effort, your attitude and your preparation. Anything else will fall into place.”