Lincoln coach Jermaine Gales speaks at MIAA Media Day in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Lincoln Blue Tigers have been searching for stability atop their football program for years. Since 2015, the Blue Tigers have had six different head coaches leading the program.

Lincoln hopes it has found its solution at head coach with Jermaine Gales who gets his first head coaching opportunity after spending 20 years as an assistant coach in Division-I and Division-II.

