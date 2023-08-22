22-10-06 NWFB Jones2 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Western quarterback Reagan Jones scrambles on October 1, 2022, against Northwest Missouri State in Maryville.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last couple seasons in St. Joseph have been a struggle with Missouri Western regressing from a 9-3 season in 2019 and their second-straight Live United Bowl win to 6-5 in 2021 and 5-6 in 2022.

The common mantra around the Griffons is that they aren’t satisfied with bowl game appearances, but the last two seasons, the team hasn’t been in contention for any sort of postseason.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags