KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last couple seasons in St. Joseph have been a struggle with Missouri Western regressing from a 9-3 season in 2019 and their second-straight Live United Bowl win to 6-5 in 2021 and 5-6 in 2022.
The common mantra around the Griffons is that they aren’t satisfied with bowl game appearances, but the last two seasons, the team hasn’t been in contention for any sort of postseason.
“Last season was very up and down,” offensive lineman Evan Clark said. “With our record, you can tell by that and how we performed.”
For a team which hasn’t made the playoffs since their 2012 MIAA championship season, it was time for a change and that change came with Tyler Fenwick — the offensive coordinator of that 2012 team — returning as the head coach.
“I’ve been at Missouri Western before,” Fenwick said. “I’ve had success in the previous years that I was here. So obviously it feels a little bit like home.”
Fenwick was the head coach at Missouri S&T and Southeastern Oklahoma State since his time in St. Joseph. Fenwick has led Southeastern Oklahoma State to the Live United Bowl the past two years after a 1-10 first season. He got Missouri S&T its first postseason win in 68 years in 2018 with a win in the Mineral Water Bowl.
The Griffons have a strong history of getting players professional opportunities and their ability to find talent hasn’t been the issue. Finding consistency has been.
“Going into the offseason, everyone had a new mentality and mindset of wanting to get better and prepare for the next season, so we can win a lot more games,” defensive end CJ Ravenell said.
Fenwick must find an answer at quarterback this season after Reagan Jones struggled as a sophomore last season and then missed spring ball. Jones threw for 1,906 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran for 700 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It has been a unique situation,” Fenwick said. “In spring practice, Reagan was out with rehab stuff and getting healthy, so he wasn’t able to compete in actual spring practices. He was learning in the meetings and asking questions and he was trying to soak it all up and get mental reps and he did a great job of that. … There is going to be a quarterback battle.”
Running back is an area of strength this season with Jared Scott, Brandon Hall and Jonas Bennett giving the Griffons a three-headed attack from the MIAA’s second-best rushing offense last season. Scott ran for 584 yards while Hall was at 455 and Bennett was at 355.
Western has plenty of weapons at wide receiver too as Traveon James had 700 receiving yards last season and Cooper Burton had 316 despite the erratic quarterback play.
The offensive line is anchored by the strong guard-tackle duo of Evan Clark and Brenden McClure.
“We are lifting and working out — it is such a change from the last guy,” Clark said. “He was great and we are all more athletic because of him and less injuries because of him, but now, especially being an O-lineman, I want to get bigger and stronger as fast as possible. That is really all I’m concerned about. With the new strength coach, we’ve been able to do that.”
Defensively, it starts up front with Ravenell, Brandon Johnson and Dakari Streeter giving the Griffons a core to build on.
“For me, the most exciting thing has been experiencing the culture change since the new coach (has) gotten here,” Ravenell said.
Anthony Villanueva is the team’s leader on the second level with 42 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss last season.
The secondary is the youngest part of the roster as they replace mainstays D.J. Stirgus and Kobe Cummings.
The Fenwick era opens on Thursday, August 31, as Missouri Western hosts Central Missouri.
“I think we’ve got some good leaders,” Fenwick said. “I think we’ve got really good kids. When we came in, there was a group of guys that want to work, that want to learn.”
Circled on the Calendar
After a brutal first month of games last season to open the year, the schedule is kinder to Missouri Western this season with Central Missouri, Lincoln, Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State to begin the year. There is a solid chance that the Griffons are 3-1 or potentially 4-0 after that stretch.
Then would come a statement game opportunity on September 30 when Emporia State comes to St. Joseph. Western had three-straight wins in the series before last year. Beating the Hornets would be a signature win to cap Fenwick’s first month.
Quotable
“It is just going to be different and our guys have really embraced that and had an open mind.” ~ Tyler Fenwick