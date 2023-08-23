KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northeastern State is a special place to head coach J.J. Eckert. The head coach grew up in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. His father, Tom, was the head coach at Northeastern State for 16 seasons and is enshrined in the NSU Hall of Fame.
He played his college football and won an NAIA national championship at Northeastern State — for which he is also enshrined in the NSU Hall of Fame. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northeastern State as he returned as a coach.
Eckert left and became a head coach at Garden City Community College and Kilgore College, earning winning records at both stops. Prior to the 2019 season, he returned to lead his alma mater as a head coach.
“Whenever you grow up in a program … I go back to 1980 being the first time I remember and it was the national championship game against Elon out in North Carolina,” Eckert recalled. “When you are part of a program for that long and have a chance to play there as well, there are so many names that you go through, and you remember this and remember when he made that play … So it means a bunch. I’m truly honored to have a chance to be at NSU.
“It is a great opportunity. I walk a lot of the same halls that I walked when I was a 9 year-old running around that campus as well just as I do when I’m 48 years old today.”
There have been struggles since returning, some that Eckert knew came with the RiverHawk job — others like the college football world being shut down for a year, that nobody can prepare for. Over that span, the RiverHawks have been 3-30 overall and Eckert knows that improvement is necessary.
“As a football team, heck, you want to be able to have that mental weapon where you can have some confidence,” Eckert said. “And you want to be able to be a tough football team. I’m really excited about the fact that we’ve got some guys that are more confident than where we’ve been previously.”
The first place any fan is going to look for that growth is at quarterback where Ben Ward and Grant Elerick are both very familiar to RiverHawk fans. Ward finished last season completing 48-of-98 passes for 474 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Elerick completed 45-of-99 passes for 439 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
“The good thing that really showed itself in the spring is that those reps that those young guys have had, who have been in the program for two or three years, I think those reps started to show,” Eckert said. “Now it wasn’t so much making a call and having to think about it, now it was more of a reaction. And any time you do that, the game has a chance to slow down when you are playing that quarterback position.”
Eckert is excited about redshirt freshman Brayden Gilkey who returns after an injury derailed his initial freshman season when he was slated to be Northeastern State’s featured back.
Tre Currin gives the team a trusted veteran at tight end after he missed all of last season with injury.
“You have to play the cards you are dealt,” Currin said. “I was blessed to have that view. By the grace of God, I got another year to play and I am blessed.”
The strength of the team defensively is in the secondary where Johnny Jean and Jordan Lamotte were the team’s two leading tacklers last season with 81 for Lamotte and 58 for Jean. Jean added two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“I believe this year — defensively, man — we are coming,” Jean said.
The defensive line features 6-foot-1, 295-pound Chris Lee in the middle. Lee was honorable mention All-MIAA last season with 34 tackles and five tackles for loss.
Northeastern State will begin the season at home against Fort Hays State on Thursday, August 31.
“That was what we really focused on going into 2023 was the word ‘finish,’ — finding ways to be better in those regards,” Eckert said. “And I’m not just talking about finishing a game, I’m talking about finishing a play, finishing a series, finishing a quarter. All those things add up.”
Circled on the Calendar
Last season, after one-score losses to both Missouri Western and Washburn, Northeastern State was within 20-14 of Fort Hays State in Hays in the fourth quarter. The Tigers got an insurance touchdown and got the win, but the RiverHawks showed they can play with the Tigers.
This season, Northeastern State welcomes the Tigers to Tahlequah for opening night and would love to give their fans something to get excited about right off the bat.
Quotable
“You see a group that was disappointed that we didn’t do better in 2022 and hopefully that puts a chip on our shoulders to be more successful moving into 2023.” ~ J.J. Eckert