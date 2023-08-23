IMG_4157 (1).jpg

Northeastern State safety Johnny Jean makes a tackle last season against Northwest Missouri State on October 22, 2022, in Maryville.

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northeastern State is a special place to head coach J.J. Eckert. The head coach grew up in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. His father, Tom, was the head coach at Northeastern State for 16 seasons and is enshrined in the NSU Hall of Fame.

He played his college football and won an NAIA national championship at Northeastern State — for which he is also enshrined in the NSU Hall of Fame. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northeastern State as he returned as a coach.

