When your head football coach is Adam Dorrel that gives any program looking to make a jump some added confidence and juice.
“They are hungry,” Dorrel said of his Central Oklahoma players. “We have a lot of work to do — we all know that — but I think we have talent.”
Dorrel’s accolades at the Division-II level are well known — especially to those in Maryville. The Maryville native went 76-8 in his six seasons as a head coach at Northwest and led the program to three national championships.
When the three-time National Coach of the Year was looking for his next job, Central Oklahoma didn’t just luck into him. Dorrel picked the Bronchos for a reason.
“I’m very excited about what UCO can be,” Dorrel said.
The Bronchos haven’t had a winning season since 2018 and haven’t made a playoff appearance since 2003.
“You want to be somewhere where the President and the Athletic Director are aligned and have a good vision,” Dorrel said. “I believe they do at UCO.”
Offensively, Central Oklahoma returns a pair of standouts in the backfield with quarterback Stephon Brown and running back Jayce Gardner. Gardner rushed for 549 yards last season and six touchdowns.
Brown burst onto the scene in Week One with 189 yards passing and 126 yards rushing against Missouri Western. He split time at quarterback and finished with 538 yards passing and 386 yards rushing.
Brown has a reliable target back with H-back/tight end Daunte McGee. He had 28 catches for 245 yards last season.
“You have to build the base of trusting one another, loving for one another, caring for one another before you can play football games with each other and for each other,” McGee said.
Defensively, defensive back Dylan Buchheit had a team-high 89 tackles.
“He gave us the blueprint,” defensive back Rae’Quan Wicks said of Dorrel. “It is up to us to use it.”
Player To Know:
Daunte McGee is player who could fill a variety of roles for Dorrel, but the fact that he came with the coach to MIAA Media Day is an indication that he expects it to be a big role.
Northwest has often utilized the C-backs in the past and McGee’s versatility makes him a prime candidate to breakout in the offense.
Key Stretch:
It is doubtful that too many teams will be sleeping on Central Oklahoma this season, but late in the year the team travels to Washburn, hosts Pittsburg State, goes to Nebraska-Kearney and hosts Central Missouri.
If the Bronchos can go 2-2 over that stretch, that would include a win over a team picked to finish in the top-4 of the league. That would be an excellent building block going into Year Two.
Getting It Started:
Last season, Central Oklahoma derailed Missouri Western’s season right off the bat. The Griffons will undoubtedly be fired up for the game this time around.
The Bronchos would cause a few smiles among Bearcat fans if Dorrel starts his tenure off by beating Western.