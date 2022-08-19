Lots of history was made for Nebraska-Kearney last season as the Lopers provided an example that will be referenced for years to come of how a team in the MIAA can climb from the cellar to the top of the standings and the playoffs.
“We had a good year,” coach Josh Lynn said. “I don’t feel like we are done yet. We still have some work to.”
Until the 2019 season, the Lopers had never had a winning season since joining the conference in 2012. When Lynn was named the head coach, the team was coming off a winless season and a 1-21 record over the last two seasons.
Lynn’s Lopers won three games in 2017 which doesn’t seem like a huge number, but matched the most ever for the school in the MIAA. That mark didn’t last long as Nebraska-Kearney went 5-6 the next year.
In 2019, the Lopers broke in a new starting quarterback and were thought to be a team that would take a step back. That new quarterback and his team had other ideas and TJ Davis led the Lopers to a 7-5 record with a Mineral Water Bowl victory.
The steady climb continued in 2021 with Davis being named the Offensive Player of the Year in the MIAA and leading the Lopers to a 10-3 record with the program’s second playoff win in school history with a 31-24 win at Western Colorado on a Davis touchdown scamper with less than two minutes to play.
“The great thing about this group is that they are still hungry,” Lynn said.
While that win is remarkable considering where the program was at just five years prior, the Lopers want more.
“10-3 — that is a good starting point,” Davis said. “But we still got work to do.”
The Lopers thrived in close games last season with a 4-point win over Washburn, a 3-point win at Central Missouri and a 7-point win at Emporia State.
Emporia State mounted a furious rally to make that final score the way it was, but in both the Washburn and Central Missouri games, the Lopers didn’t win by coincidence, they won because when they needed a play, they had the best player on the field. Davis had touchdown runs in the final minute of each game to win it.
Davis finished the season with 2,230 passing yards and 1,151 rushing yards. He accounted for 40 touchdowns.
“At this point, we aren’t just trying to stick into games anymore — we are trying to go win,” he said. “That is our mindset, we are trying to go win the league.”
The next step for Kearney will be giving Davis enough offensive help so the elite defenses have to worry about more than just him.
Defensively, the Lopers bring back one of the MIAA’s best defenders with safety Darius Swanson leading the unit. Swanson was a First Team D2CCA All-American last season with 98 tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions and a forced fumble.
“Darius and TJ, they were there in the dog days when we would come in here and we were rated last (in the MIAA polls),” Lynn said. “The great thing about this group is that they are still hungry. ... If we were just sitting here trying to be .500, we probably aren’t developing as a football program.”
Swanson has big goals.
“We are just trying to get better every game and go undefeated this year,” Swanson said.
Player To Know:
If the Loper offense is going to get more diversified this season around Davis, it starts with Swiss-Army knife Montrez Jackson.
The senior moved from receiver to running back last season and finished with 522 yards on the ground and 212 yards receiving. He averaged over six yards per carry.
Key Stretch:
The Lopers won’t need long to know if they are ready for that next step forward as they host Pittsburg State in Week Two and make a road trip to Washburn in Week Three.
“There is a good energy in Kearney, Nebraska, right now,” Lynn said. “It is exciting to be around.”
Those two contests should provide some clarity on who will be challenging Northwest Missouri State in their defense of the MIAA Championship this season.
In both preseason polls, Nebraska-Kearney is second while Pittsburg State is third and Washburn is fourth.
Getting It Started:
There is a long way to go for Atiba Bradley and Missouri Southern, but Bradley took over a program that was 3-30 in the three years before he got there and won three games in his first season.
That sounds familiar to the path Kearney took with Lynn. Now Bradley has a long way to got and doesn’t have his TJ Davis yet, so the Lopers are heavy favorites in Week One, but the game does provide some intrigue as both programs appear on the rise.
“In this conference, you better be ready to play every week,” Lynn said. “Each team is really, really good and I think that kinda separates us from every other D2 football conference in the nation.”