Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis throws the ball against Northwest Missouri State on October 29, 2022, in Kearney, Nebraska.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The build under coach Josh Lynn at Nebraska-Kearney was truly remarkable. No wins in 2015, one win in 2016, Lynn took the job, three wins in 2017, five wins in 2018, seven wins in 2019 and 10 wins in 2021.

Success isn’t supposed to be linear, but it was for Lynn’s Lopers as they just kept getting better and were 8-3 in 2022 with 1-score losses to Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State. Lynn parlayed that success into the head coaching role at West Texas A&M and in the Lone Star Conference where he played at Eastern New Mexico State.

