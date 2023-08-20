NWFB AD2 (1).jpg
Central Oklahoma coach Adam Dorrel roams the sideline against Northwest Missouri State on September 24, 2022, in Edmond, Oklahoma.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Central Oklahoma is different from many of its rivals in the MIAA. Its enrollment is nearly double everyone else in the conference with the exception of Fort Hays State and Central Missouri. It’s located in the biggest city in the league with Edmond being in the Oklahoma City metro.

Over recent years, Central Oklahoma has built up its facilities to the point where they are unrivaled in the MIAA. Then before last season, the Bronchos made their biggest splash, hiring 3-time national championship winning coach Adam Dorrel.

