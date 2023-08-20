KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Central Oklahoma is different from many of its rivals in the MIAA. Its enrollment is nearly double everyone else in the conference with the exception of Fort Hays State and Central Missouri. It’s located in the biggest city in the league with Edmond being in the Oklahoma City metro.
Over recent years, Central Oklahoma has built up its facilities to the point where they are unrivaled in the MIAA. Then before last season, the Bronchos made their biggest splash, hiring 3-time national championship winning coach Adam Dorrel.
Dorrel won three national championships in his six seasons leading his alma mater Northwest Missouri State, where he will be iducted into their M-Club Hall of Fame this season. He was 76-8 over those six seasons.
“When I first met Coach Dorrel, the thing that stuck with me is he is going to build a culture and environment where your teammates will be dancing with you at your wedding and crying at your funeral,” center Layne Grantham said. “That stuck with me and I haven’t had anything in my experience tell me otherwise. It has been a lot of fun, he brings a lot of energy to the field and the meeting room. It has just been a really fun time and it has really reinspired my love for the game.”
The Bronchos showed the ups and downs of a first season with a new program early in the year with wins in their first four games over Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State and losses to Missouri Southern and Missouri Western. The ups and downs led to a 6-5 season — UCO’s first winning season since 2018.
“Our mantra right now is to take the next step,” Dorrel said. “… We have to learn to win on the road.”
Quarterback Stephon Brown had his ups and downs as well, but finished with 1,784 yards passing with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ran for 469 yards with six touchdowns.
“In all my years of coaching college athletics, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a guy change his mechanics more in one year’s time,” Dorrel said. “He looked night-and-day different from spring football and how he looks this summer with his confidence and how he throws the football.”
Brown goes into his senior year as a leader for the offense and is gaining comfort with Dorrel’s system.
“We just want to keep implementing what our head coach teaches us,” Brown said. “Try to be a selfless team— toughness and discipline.”
Brown returns his top two receivers from last season with Jacob Delso and Oscar Hammond. Hammond was a Third Team All-MIAA tight end last season. Delso had 445 yards receiving while Hammond had 327.
Dorrel’s area of expertise over the years has been the offensive line and Central Oklahoma returns a strong core of Grantham, Cooper McCoy and Noah Dobson.
“Layne, he is a great leader and a great offensive lineman — great football IQ,” Dorrel said.
The secondary returns a strong group with Dylan Buchheit, Johnathan Mosley and Kobey Stephens.
Connor Johnson and Noah West lead the linebacking core while Hunter Largent leads the defensive line.
Central Oklahoma opens the season on Thursday, August 31, against Nebraska-Kearney at home.
“If we can fix the third down, if we can fix the stupid penalties and focus on taking that next step, having that competitive maturity on the road, I think we have a chance to do something special this year,” Dorrel said.
Circled on the Calendar
Last season, the Dorrel era got kicked off with a 35-0 loss to Missouri Western. The teams went in opposite directions after that with Central Oklahoma finishing with a better record than Missouri Western, but the teams match up again this season in Week 3 on September 16.
It is the week before the Bronchos get their first test from a team projected to finish in the top four of the MIAA with a trip to Emporia State. Gathering some momentum with a a revenge win over the Griffons would be quite the statement going into that one.
Quotable
“It has been a lot of years since I’ve been this excited about coaching football again. I’m really looking forward to the year getting going.” ~ Adam Dorrel