2021-05-13 Sat track Tyler2.jpg
Tyler Blay runs during his senior year at West Nodaway in 2021. Blay is joining the Northwest Missouri State program this season. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Wick Cunningham knew that last season would be a growing year for the Bearcat men’s cross country team.

“Last year, we were super young, a lot of freshmen,” Cunningham said. “So now we got a lot of sophomores, have a couple people transferring in to fill some of those gaps, a great freshman class. Yeah, we are going to be a pretty deep team and pretty strong, I think. We were seventh in the conference last year, but I think we are ready to make a big jump forward this year.”

