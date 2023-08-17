MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Wick Cunningham knew that last season would be a growing year for the Bearcat men’s cross country team.
“Last year, we were super young, a lot of freshmen,” Cunningham said. “So now we got a lot of sophomores, have a couple people transferring in to fill some of those gaps, a great freshman class. Yeah, we are going to be a pretty deep team and pretty strong, I think. We were seventh in the conference last year, but I think we are ready to make a big jump forward this year.”
That growth included a big-time freshman season by Drew Atkins who finished 14th at the MIAA Championships — running consistently in the 24-minute range in the 8K.
Riley Witt also turned in a great freshman season, finishing 40th at the MIAA Championships — second among the Bearcats. Austin Goetsche was right behind him in 41st.
With those three returning to lead the way, Cunningham is excited about the newcomers they are adding around them — including West Nodaway state champion Tyler Blay, who had to sit out last season after transferring.
“He is looking amazing right now,” Cunningham said.
He is also excited for the healthy return of 2-time steeplechase national champion Reece Smith, who won the Bearcat Open last season and was top-5 at their Lincoln, Nebraska, race before missing the rest of the cross-country season.
The Bearcats also add sophomore Nate Mueller who transferred in from Iowa State.
“He was a top-10 recruit in the nation coming out of high school,” Cunningham said. “He is pretty excited to come here and join this program.”
For the women’s team, they face the difficult task of replacing the two fastest women in the MIAA last season with Caroline Cunningham and Amber Owens finishing 1-2 at the MIAA Championships last season.
“The ladies team was awesome last year,” Wick Cunningham said. “First time going to the national meet was so exciting. We do lose a couple heavy hitters especially No. 1 and 2 in the conference.”
Wick Cunningham is excited about the potential for the younger runners on the women’s team. Alyna Thibault was 13th at the MIAA Championships.
“I think we will shock people with how well we are going to do this year,” Cunningham said. “Sometimes you can get written off when you lose a couple big seniors, but I think we’ll be ready to surprise some people.”
The Bearcats open the season on September 1 at the Griffon Twilight in St. Joseph.
“I know both teams would like to get to the national meet,” Wick Cunningham said. “The ladies would like to get back there. The men haven’t been in a few years and would like to get there. But I would just like them to focus now on taking it one day at a time, one step at a time. As a coach, I have the luxury of a team where I almost have to hold them back a little bit, which is a good thing, a really good thing.”