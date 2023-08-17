MARYVILLE, Mo. — The rise of the Northwest Missouri State volleyball program the last decade has been a well-documented one with the program not having a 20-win season between 1999 and 2016.
The Bearcats had their fourth-straight 20-win season last year and finally broke through with an MIAA regular-season championship — the first in program. Junior Abby Brunnsen knew that the accomplishment was a big deal for the players and those within the program, but the popularity of program has even surprised her.
“It is kinda crazy cause when I got here, we were still kinda in our building years,” Brunssen said. “People had laid a really good foundation, but now, we walk into Hy-Vee and people know who we are even if we are not in Bearcat stuff.
“It is just going to continue to push us and give us that edge because we have the community behind us, supporting us.”
Going into 2023, the program faces transition as some of the pillars to their success having moved on. Jaden Ferguson, Hallie Sidney, Kelly Wiedemann and MIAA Player of the Year Alyssa Rezac are leaving big shoes to fill, but the Bearcats have players ready to step in.
“It is such a competitive place that we live in,” coach Amy Woerth said. “They don’t know any different. That is the beauty of it. Nothing is going to be handed to you. You got to compete for it.”
The primary spot of transition is Woerth’s specialty as a head coach and that is setter where Rezac became the best setter in program history. The competition for that spot is between 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman Ella Caffery and 5-foot-9 junior Natalie Laiolo.
“I think they’ve learned so much from Alyssa,” Brunssen said. “She was continuously giving them information and feedback. ... She took them under her wings and they are going to be able to fill into her shoes nicely.”
The Bearcats have toyed with the idea of running a 6-2 rotation in the past, but the idea of taking Rezac off the floor didn’t make sense. In order to utilize both Laiolo and Caffery that may change.
“I’ve told them both — they don’t need to be Alyssa, they need to be Natalie and Ella,” Woerth said. “Obviously they bring something different. One is a little bit bigger and one is a smaller setter. We had a smaller setter with Alyssa, so I have no issues with smaller setters.
“They have a lot of great abilities within them, but they are different people. We have to figure out which setter will lead us the best. It is fun to watch them compete every single day.”
Whoever the setter is, she’ll have the luxury of one the best hitters in the country to feed. Payton Kirchhoefer is a 2-time AVCA Second Team All-American as a freshman and sophomore.
Kirchhoefer goes into her junior season as a leader for the Bearcats and is looking for a healthier season that last year when she battled an early-season injury.
“I think I just need to stay healthy this year,” Kirchhoefer laughed. “I’m getting kinda old.”
While few teams have a hitter like Kirchhoefer to lean on, few teams also have the depth that Northwest has on the outside with junior Olivia Dir leading a talented group of options for when Kirchhoefer isn’t at the net.
In the middle, it is an experienced group led by Brunssen and junior Avery Kemp. Kemp was third on the team in kills last season with 222, but an injury in the MIAA Tournament took her out for the NCAA Tournament.
Brunssen is a mainstay of the Bearcat lineup. She was fourth on the team in kills last season with 173.
“There are only four of us and we are like a little family,” Brunssen said of the middles. “They call me, ‘Dad.’ I’m like the dad of the family.”
Kate Frakes adds to the talent in the middle of the floor after making 11 starts last season with Kemp and Brunssen dealing with injuries.
Defensively, the Bearcats return a trio with experience led by junior Kristen Ford’s team-high 421 digs. Kyah Luhring had 329 digs while Karsen VanScoy had 34.
“The things that they can touch and the things that they can do defensively can spur a team,” Woerth said. “It can spur a team to play better than they think they can. Making the miraculous saves that they do, I think is going to energize us to play at a high level.”
The group of juniors Brunssen, Ford, Kirchhoefer, Dir and Luehring have already committed to returning next season as well.
“Being back in the gym and all together is something that we all take for granted, and then when we are back together, we are like, “Ah, yes!” Brunssen said with a smile.