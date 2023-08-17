22-09-29 NWVB Payton7.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest All-American Payton Kirchhoefer smiles last season during a home match against Pittsburg State. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The rise of the Northwest Missouri State volleyball program the last decade has been a well-documented one with the program not having a 20-win season between 1999 and 2016.

The Bearcats had their fourth-straight 20-win season last year and finally broke through with an MIAA regular-season championship — the first in program. Junior Abby Brunnsen knew that the accomplishment was a big deal for the players and those within the program, but the popularity of program has even surprised her.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags